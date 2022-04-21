Loudoun County volunteer firefighter crowned Miss Virginia 2022: ‘Perseverance is key’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Who said beauty queens can’t put out fires, too?

Loudoun County, Virginia's own Kailee Horvath, a Marymount University nursing student and volunteer firefighter and EMT, was crowned Miss Virginia USA 2022 at the state pageant this weekend.

Horvath joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday to discuss the development — and expressed surprise that she had finally clutched the title after six years of hard work.

"I was honestly very shocked," she said.

"I was so excited to finally have the opportunity to represent Virginia."

Horvath has volunteered with the Ashburn Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department since her senior year of high school.

She's also a certified fitness instructor and medical assistant. The pageant winner credited her time-management skills for her ability to handle a jam-packed lifestyle and schedule.

"You make the time, and you work hard for the things that you want in the world."

"You make time for things that are important to you," she said. "Perseverance is key. You make the time, and you work hard for the things that you want in the world."

But volunteering with the fire department in itself was prep for the pageant, she explained, since the experience "changed" who she is.

"It inspired me to want to give back to others and to get my voice out there to the community," she also said.

At 17 years old, Horvath took a "leap of faith" in joining the fire department — she was influenced by her father, who’s been a paramedic for 20 years. She "fell in love with it," she said.

Horvath said she’s received an outpouring of encouragement from the station since her big win.

"It’s truly been amazing to have the support of all of them," she said.

Through volunteering, Horvath reiterated that she's learned with hard work, "you can do anything you set your mind to."

The new Miss Virginia plans to give back by educating the state of Virginia on emergency preparedness.