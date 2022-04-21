Expand / Collapse search
Virginia
Published

Loudoun County volunteer firefighter crowned Miss Virginia 2022: ‘Perseverance is key’

Kailee Horvath told 'Fox & Friends' that volunteering with the Ashburn Fire Department inspired her passion for community outreach

By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
Who said beauty queens can’t put out fires, too?

Loudoun County, Virginia's own Kailee Horvath, a Marymount University nursing student and volunteer firefighter and EMT, was crowned Miss Virginia USA 2022 at the state pageant this weekend.

Horvath joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday to discuss the development — and expressed surprise that she had finally clutched the title after six years of hard work.

"I was honestly very shocked," she said. 

"I was so excited to finally have the opportunity to represent Virginia."

Loudoun County's Kailee Horvath was crowned Miss Virginia 2022 on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Rezanation Media)

Horvath has volunteered with the Ashburn Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department since her senior year of high school. 

She's also a certified fitness instructor and medical assistant. The pageant winner credited her time-management skills for her ability to handle a jam-packed lifestyle and schedule.

"You make the time, and you work hard for the things that you want in the world."

"You make time for things that are important to you," she said. "Perseverance is key. You make the time, and you work hard for the things that you want in the world."

But volunteering with the fire department in itself was prep for the pageant, she explained, since the experience "changed" who she is.

    Miss Virginia 2022 Kailee Horvath springs into action at the Ashburn Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department. (Andy Young)

    Miss Virginia 2022 Kailee Horvath (at right) poses with colleagues at the Ashburn Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department. (Andy Young)

"It inspired me to want to give back to others and to get my voice out there to the community," she also said.

At 17 years old, Horvath took a "leap of faith" in joining the fire department — she was influenced by her father, who’s been a paramedic for 20 years. She "fell in love with it," she said. 

Horvath said she’s received an outpouring of encouragement from the station since her big win.

"It’s truly been amazing to have the support of all of them," she said.

Miss Virginia 2022, Kailee Horvath, joined "Fox and Friends" on Thursday, April 21, 2022, following her pageant win. 

Through volunteering, Horvath reiterated that she's learned with hard work, "you can do anything you set your mind to."

The new Miss Virginia plans to give back by educating the state of Virginia on emergency preparedness.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital. Follow her on Twitter at @atstabile.

