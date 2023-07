Lottery quiz! How well do you know the compelling game of chance?

Scores of people play the lottery on a regular basis for a chance at winning millions — even billions — of dollars.

The lottery arrived in the United States hundreds of years ago, with variations of the concept seen in many other countries before that.

So how well do you know some fun facts about the lottery?

Test yourself on all things numbers, luck and chance in this lifestyle quiz!

There was a winner in the first-ever Mega Millions drawing in 2002 of $28 million — true or false? True

False Roughly how many Mega Millions jackpots have been won since the start in 2002? 210

377

589

803 How much was the largest winning Mega Millions jackpot on a single ticket? $999 million

$1.154 billion

$1.537 billion

$1.891 billion Nine states participated in the first Mega Millions drawing in 2002. Of those, only half are home to a jackpot winner — true or false? True

False The largest Powerball winning ticket of $2.04 billion in 2022 went to a winner in which state? Washington

Mississippi

Kansas

False Which group of five U.S. states do not offer lottery ticket purchases? Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Hawaii, Utah

Alabama, Arkansas, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah

Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Hawaii, Wyoming

Alabama, Arkansas, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming The first Powerball drawing was held in what year? 1992

1995

1999

2002 How many nights each week is Powerball drawn? 1

2

3

5 How much does it cost to purchase one Powerball lottery ticket? $2

$4

$5

$8 Lottery players have the option to choose their ticket numbers or to have them chosen at random — true or false? True

False The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in how many million, according to Powerball? 1 in 104 million

1 in 292.2 million

1 in 311.8 million

1 in 500 million The U.S. lottery was established in 1776 in an effort to raise funds for the American Revolution, although not successful — true or false? True

False Which two states sell the most Mega Millions lottery tickets, according to Mega Millions? Texas and Florida

Texas and New York

New York and Florida

New York and California When is National Lottery Day celebrated each year? January 1

March 17

July 17

December 1



