Lottery quiz! How well do you know the compelling game of chance?

Scores of people play the lottery on a regular basis for a chance at winning millions — even billions — of dollars.

The lottery arrived in the United States hundreds of years ago, with variations of the concept seen in many other countries before that.

So how well do you know some fun facts about the lottery?

Test yourself on all things numbers, luck and chance in this lifestyle quiz!

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>There was a winner in the first-ever Mega Millions drawing in 2002 of $28 million — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Roughly how many Mega Millions jackpots have been won since the start in 2002?</h3> <ul> <li>210</li> <li>377</li> <li>589</li> <li>803</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>How much was the largest winning Mega Millions jackpot on a single ticket?</h3> <ul> <li>$999 million</li> <li>$1.154 billion</li> <li>$1.537 billion</li> <li>$1.891 billion</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Nine states participated in the first Mega Millions drawing in 2002. Of those, only half are home to a jackpot winner — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The largest Powerball winning ticket of $2.04 billion in 2022 went to a winner in which state?</h3> <ul> <li>Washington</li> <li>Mississippi</li> <li>Kansas</li> <li>California</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>There was a winner in the first-ever Mega Millions drawing in 2002 of $28 million — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which group of five U.S. states do not offer lottery ticket purchases?</h3> <ul> <li>Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Hawaii, Utah</li> <li>Alabama, Arkansas, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah</li> <li>Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Hawaii, Wyoming</li> <li>Alabama, Arkansas, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The first Powerball drawing was held in what year?</h3> <ul> <li>1992</li> <li>1995</li> <li>1999</li> <li>2002</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>How many nights each week is Powerball drawn?</h3> <ul> <li>1</li> <li>2</li> <li>3</li> <li>5</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>How much does it cost to purchase one Powerball lottery ticket?</h3> <ul> <li>$2</li> <li>$4</li> <li>$5</li> <li>$8</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Lottery players have the option to choose their ticket numbers or to have them chosen at random — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in how many million, according to Powerball?</h3> <ul> <li>1 in 104 million</li> <li>1 in 292.2 million</li> <li>1 in 311.8 million</li> <li>1 in 500 million</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The U.S. lottery was established in 1776 in an effort to raise funds for the American Revolution, although not successful — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which two states sell the most Mega Millions lottery tickets, according to Mega Millions?</h3> <ul> <li>Texas and Florida</li> <li>Texas and New York</li> <li>New York and Florida</li> <li>New York and California</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>When is National Lottery Day celebrated each year?</h3> <ul> <li>January 1</li> <li>March 17</li> <li>July 17</li> <li>December 1</li> </ul></section>



