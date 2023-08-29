Is heaven real? Pastor reveals faith-filled response as people ponder 'the truth' about 'paradise'

A pastor in the greater Seattle area has some faith-focused answers for those who continue to ponder the presence or reality of heaven.

The question of whether or not heaven is real is something that many people have raised over time, he said — one of those perennial ponderings that those in his position repeatedly or regularly hear within their communities or circles.

Pastor Jesse Bradley of Grace Community Church outside Seattle, Washington, shared his thoughts and reflections on the question, "What is heaven really like and how do we know?"

First, he said, "heaven includes both mystery and clarity."

Said Pastor Bradley, "No mind can fully conceive all of the goodness God has designed for us. It is far beyond all that we could ask, think or even imagine."

He added, "There are also misperceptions about heaven — such as, ‘We will be sitting around, bored, just playing the harp and listening to uninspiring music.’"

So "what is the truth about paradise?" he said.

Pastor Bradley made three key points in comments shared with Fox News Digital.

Heaven is real. "The Bible states that our citizenship is in heaven (Philippians 3:20)," said Bradley.

"Heaven is our home (2 Corinthians 5:8)," he went on.

"Jesus has prepared a place for us and will return and take us there (John 14:1-6). God made heaven, and God invites all of us to heaven."

Said Bradley, "The most well-known verse in the Bible is John 3:16: ‘For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.’"

Noted Bradley, "If you put your trust in Jesus, who died for our sins and is risen, you have the assurance of salvation and heaven."

Next …

Heaven is eternal. "God is self-existent. He always was, is and will be," said Bradley.

"God's dwelling place, heaven, will also be forever. No doubter, skeptic or opposition can ever take heaven away from God."

Bradley said, "God is faithful and keeps all of His promises. Heaven is not a cruel bluff or a placebo effect. Heaven is our deep longing."

Bradley quoted C.S. Lewis: "If I find in myself a desire which no experience in this world can satisfy, the most probable explanation is that I was made for another world."

Also, said Bradley, the Bible says, "We are not of this world (John 17:16)."

And finally …

Heaven is personal. "Jesus is making all things new," Bradley counseled.

"There will be no more crying, pain, temptation, sin, demons or death in heaven (Revelation 21:4-5)," he said.

"We will receive resurrected bodies and be reunited with loved ones in perfect relationships and unity (1 Corinthians 15)."

Said Bradley, "As good as those blessings are, the best part of heaven is that we will be with God and see Jesus face to face. God will finally dwell with us — and we with God."

He concluded, "God is our treasure."