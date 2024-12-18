Expand / Collapse search
Last-minute gifts that'll arrive to your door in time for Christmas

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
People exchange Christmas gifts over food.

Shop for last-minute travel, wellness and food gifts that could be perfect for practically anyone on your list. (iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

CLOCK IS TICKING – Check off last-minute gifts with these picks that will arrive in time for the holidays thanks to rush shipping and same-day pickup.

FLIGHT FIGHT – As social media users share stories about "seat squatters," an etiquette expert weighs in on the new travel trend and offers some advice.

WINGIN' IT – Grubhub has released its annual end-of-year report on the food trends of American consumers.

roast chicken legs with green beans, lemon, fried tomatoes and fresh basil on plate

Chicken was the top protein of 2024, espresso orders spiked in the summer and hot honey was a popular pick at the grocery store this year, the report noted.  (iStock)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

EGG IT ON – Want to keep raw eggs fresh longer? Food scientists say they've found a way. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.  (iStock)

