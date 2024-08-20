5 Labor Day mattress deals you won't want to miss

Labor Day isn't just for grilling. It is also another opportunity to score a great deal on a new mattress. During the end-of-summer event, you can find huge discounts on top mattress brands like Nectar, Saatva and Casper. If you missed out on the Memorial Day mattress sales, this list has you covered. Most of these picks offer trial periods, so if it's not the right fit, you have the option to return it. Some of the mattresses are delivered and set up in your home by movers.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to save big on a quality mattress that can make a real difference to your quality of sleeping. Here are five mattresses on sale during Labor Day that will help you sleep better:

Original price: $1,387

Memory foam mattresses offer the best pressure relief because they conform to your body and take weight off pressure points. Right now, you can save big on Nectar's classic memory foam mattress, which features cooling comfort and contouring pressure relief. You can trial the Nectar for a whole year. The Leesa original mattress, on sale for 30% off, gets top marks for its long-lasting support for all body types and sleep positions. Leesa offers a 100-night trial.

Original price: $2,099

Latex mattresses feel similar to memory foam but are more resilient (i.e., bouncy) and feel firmer with less sinking in. Nolah Sleep's latex option, 35% off during the Labor Day event, is made with eco-friendly and hypoallergenic materials and offers pressure relief and comfort for most sleepers. You can try Nolah for 120 nights. Avocado Green's hybrid latex mattress is another great latex option that features a layer of latex spread over a system of steel coils. This brand offers a 100-night trial.

Original price:$1,599

Luxury mattresses are made with high-quality materials, advanced technology and superior craftsmanship to provide comfort and support. The Titan Plus Luxe by Brooklyn Bedding, on sale for 25%, is a top luxury pick for heavier-built body types. This mattress ships free and offers a 120-night trial. Or try this Stearns & Foster Estate Collection mattress, on sale for $300 off, for next-level comfort and added support. Enjoy a complimentary white glove delivery service and a 90-night trial with your purchase.

Original price: $1,499

If you are waking up because the heat is ruining your sleeping routine, it might be wise to consider a mattress to help keep you cool. The Purple mattress has a two-inch GelFlex Grid that cradles pressure points for uninterrupted sleep. Reviews note that it sleeps cool and has good pressure relief and motion isolation. You can also purchase the mattress on Amazon.

Original price: $3,295

Back pain is a major reason Americans lose sleep at night, and a bad mattress only exacerbates the situation. The Saatva Rx is exclusively designed to give maximum support and pressure relief to help alleviate discomfort from serious and chronic back and joint conditions like sciatica, arthritis, herniated disc and scoliosis. The price includes free, white-glove delivery service and a 365-night trial. Brooklyn Bedding's Aurora Luxe, on sale for $1,698 from $2,265, is another great option if you are in the market for a firm mattress to ease lower back pain. Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe has a 120-night trial period.