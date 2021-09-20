Krispy Kreme will send you a dozen doughnuts for free this World Gratitude Day

Having an "attitude of gratitude" just got a whole lot easier for doughnut lovers this week.

In honor of World Gratitude Day - September 21 - Krispy Kreme will gift a dozen doughnuts to any buyer who gifts a dozen to someone they appreciate. The gifted doughnuts will be delivered wrapped with a personalized message.

The buyer then receives a digital voucher via email to be redeemed in-store.

"Treat someone who you’re grateful to have in your life any time this week" said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme. The promotion runs September 21 through 27.

"And to show our gratitude," Skena said, "when you send the gift of a dozen doughnuts, we’ll gift you the same ‘thanks’ in return."

To participate, fans can select the gift option when placing an order at KrispyKreme.com or via the brand’s app, choosing either:

-World Gratitude Week Bundle: An Original Glazed dozen or Classic Assorted dozen in a "Thank You" or "Sending Some Sunshine" gift wrap sleeve.

-Custom Gift: An Original Glazed dozen, Classic Assorted dozen or Custom Assorted dozen with additional sleeve options, including "Happy Birthday!", "Congrats!", and a doughnut-decorated sleeve perfect for any occasion.

Add promo code "THANKS" at checkout. To receive delivered doughnuts, each recipient’s address needs to be within 10 miles of most Krispy Kreme shops and within two miles of shops in certain urban locations including New York City and Chicago. If a recipient is near a Krispy Kreme shop but not within delivery range, the gift-giver can order the doughnuts for pick-up and deliver them.

Once doughnuts are ordered, Krispy Kreme will email the buyer a digital voucher, good for a free Original Glazed dozen in-shop through October 27.