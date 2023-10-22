Kirk Cameron's new book teaches children to love thy enemy in a world torn by conflict: 'Give them hope'

Christian author and actor Kirk Cameron's newest book for young readers fights his phalanx of foes with the most powerful weapon in his arsenal.

Love.

"The Fox, The Fair, and the Invention Scare," released on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, by Brave Books, shows how giraffes and foxes end a long family feud and heal ther divided community with courtesy, compassion and kindness.

"Our world is at war, literally," Cameron said in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, citing conflicts abroad between Russians and Ukrainians and Israelis and Palestinians, as well as the cultural clash here in the United States between traditionalists and leftists.

"And all along our children are watching, trying to make sense of things. If we can show them something different, if we can show them that we're really all brothers, we can give them hope."

"The Fox, The Fair, and the Invention Scare" tells the tale of young Stewart the Giraffe and Asher the Fox, who compete at the Hive Haven Invention Fair.

Tensions flare when their families air age-old grievances.

Stewart and Asher watch in horror as their inventions are destroyed in the chaos that ensues.

They then join forces to win first prize at the fair and end generations of animosity between the giraffes and foxes.

"From then on, there was a change in the mood. Young Stewart and Asher had ended the feud," writes Cameron, who rose to fame as the teenage star of television sitcom "Growing Pains" in the 1980s.

"Because one little fox cared just a bit. All of Hive Haven was better for it."

The new book was inspired by a true story of forgiveness, healing and love that the author witnessed years ago at a Restore America Rally in Washington, D.C.

A couple said that their son was gunned down on an inner-city street — but that they vowed to respond with faith and love.

A young man then spoke, saying it was he who killed the couple's son.

The boy's parents not only forgave the murderer, they embraced him into their family and gave him the love that had been missing in his life and that made him a killer.

"He said the love of God demonstrated by this couple had forever changed him and gave him new life and a new heart," said Cameron, a father of six, sounding still shocked and humbled by their example.

"They not only forgave him, they had something deep in their heart that allowed them to treat somebody who killed their child as if he were their own son."

His message of love and forgiveness in "The Fox, The Fair and the Invention Scare" comes straight from the teachings of Jesus, he said.

"Earlier teachings told people to ‘love your neighbor and hate your enemy,'" the author said, citing the Book of Matthew.

"Jesus taught us to not only love our neighbors but to extend kindness to our enemies."

The lesson continues, Cameron noted: "God sends the sun to shine on both the good and the evil and the rains to water the crops of both the righteous and unrighteous."

Cameron said this message hit him more powerfully after reading his own book for the first time after it was just published.

"It occurred to me that I need to not just talk the talk, but walk the walk," he said. "I need to practice what I preach."

And so, with the release of this book, he's introduced a social media and outreach campaign that offers to meet with, and find common ground with, his legion of critics.

These opponents, often loud and hostile, have mocked his messages of family, faith and patriotism and protested his speaking engagements around the country.

"I'm a Christian conservative, traditional-values guy. There are people out there who appear to be my enemies," he said, citing a variety of groups who seem to "hate" Christian and biblical values.

"They probably see me as their enemy. But I think we can have respectful discussions about family values, morality, religion and the books we should be reading to our children."

He believes "The Fox, The Fair, and the Invention Scare" offers a universal message.

"I thought, this is the lesson our children in America need to hear. And in Russia and in the Middle East," Cameron said.

"Love is a better way to live than hating and killing each other."

