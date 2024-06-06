Kindergartener misses graduation, gets mid-flight celebration instead as passengers cheer

A young boy got the celebration he deserved after missing his kindergarten graduation.

Xavier Joel was scheduled to travel to Puerto Rico for a family wedding on May 15 — meaning he would have to miss his kindergarten graduation ceremony at school.

Mom Janeiry Jay Rivas told Fox News Digital the two were traveling from Orlando, Florida, to the tropical island for the wedding of her cousin.

85-YEAR-OLD GRADUATES FROM GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL WITH HONORARY DIPLOMA: ‘I’M REALLY THANKFUL TO GOD'

"The date was set and based off last year’s kindergarten graduation. I thought we were in the clear since the 2023 graduation was the Saturday after the last day of school," she said.

However, this year the date of the graduation was scheduled on the same day as the family wedding.

Knowing her son wouldn’t be able to attend his actual kindergarten ceremony, Rivas said she attended the practice ceremony in hopes that her son would not notice missing the real deal.

NEW JERSEY QUINTUPLETS GRADUATE FROM SAME UNIVERSITY TOGETHER: ‘GIGANTIC MOMENT’

Just days before the last day of school, however, Rivas said her son was teased at school for missing his ceremony — ultimately making her feel bad about the decision.

"[He] felt sad [that] he couldn’t attend the actual graduation," she said.

So, Rivas took matters into her own hands and decided to bring her son's cap and gown with them to Puerto Rico.

MISSOURI MUSEUM ACHIEVES WORLD RECORD FOR LARGEST GATHERING OF PEOPLE WITH UNDERWEAR ON THEIR HEADS

Her plan was for him to wear the cap and gown on the flight and try to get a photo with the captains.

When the pair boarded the plane, Rivas said her son walked right up to the Frontier Airlines flight attendant, a woman named Pamela, and started telling her about how he missed his kindergarten graduation.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

This sparked an idea from the flight attendants to hold a mock graduation ceremony for the boy on the flight.

About 30 minutes before the flight was scheduled to land, flight attendants announced that Xavier would be walking the plane aisle to commemorate the occasion.

"He will always remember that special moment."

"He was presented with gifts, and Pamela even did the tassel move for him," Rivas said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rivas said her son was "excited" and "felt so special" to the point where he was telling everyone at the wedding that he had two graduations.

"He will always remember that special moment," she added.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle

Frontier Airlines told Fox News Digital that the flight attendants "rallied the crew with the necessary arrangements, and together … made his graduation ceremony a reality."