10 things to keep your dorm organized

With some millions of college students returning to campus after winter break, the constant challenge of dorm organization begins yet again. With limited space and often shared living arrangements, students must make the most of every inch of their assigned room.

Most parents know a tidy, well-organized dorm room can reduce stress, boost productivity and create a more enjoyable living environment, setting their student up for success at school. Whether you're a freshman settling into dorm life or a returning student aiming for a more efficient setup, learning how to stay organized is essential. Here are ten practical items to help college students maximize space and maintain order in their dorm rooms.

An over-the-door organizer with multiple pockets like this JARLINK one at Amazon is perfect for storing shoes, toiletries or accessories. These organizers save floor space and keep frequently used items within easy reach but still out of the way. Over-the-door organizers are also a great choice for storing shoes, which are a necessity but tough to store! Amazon also offers one with specially made slots for shoes that hold up to 22 pairs.

Stackable bins like these by Sterilite at Wayfair are great for maximizing vertical space and organizing everything from snacks to school supplies. The six included drawers are clear so you can easily see their contents. Be sure to add some labels to remember what’s inside at a glance and keep yourself organized as you take things out and put them back away!

A bedside caddy like this Fabspace one at Amazon can hold your phone, books, thermos and other nighttime essentials. It easily attaches to the side of your bed, freeing up surface space and even works for bunk beds. If you’re in the bottom bunk and need something with a little more storage space, grab this 5-tier rolling version at Walmart instead.

Utilize the unused space under your bed with storage containers. Opt for slim, clear plastic ones that have zippers for easy access. These are ideal for storing off-season clothing or extra bedding, and they are a steal at under $10 for two! If you want something a little sturdier with pullout drawers, check out this under-bed storage option at Wayfair.

Whether mom’s still doing your laundry or you’re tasked with taking it to the laundry mat, a collapsible and portable laundry hamper like this one by Mainstays at Walmart is essential in a dorm room. It’s lightweight, holds up to 2 loads of laundry, has easy-to-carry handles and folds flat when not in use. If you prefer something a little more decorative and less see-through, check out this canvas style at Amazon.

Keep your desk clutter-free with a desktop organizer like this durable plastic all-in-one at Walmart. It comes with compartments for pens, notebooks and other supplies. Feel like you need something a little fancier with a lot more storage? Check out this multi-layered desktop bookshelf at Wayfair.

Wall-mounted ‘floating’ shelves provide extra storage without taking up floor space. Use these six upsimples shelves to display books, plants or decorative items. They come in various finishes to match any decor and are easy to mount with the included screws. If your dorm rules won’t allow drilling into walls, check out this no-drill version at Amazon instead.

A storage ottoman like this SONGMICS one at Amazon serves as seating, a footrest and hidden storage. It’s perfect for storing blankets, magazines or extra supplies. It comes in tons of colors to choose from and folds up for easy storage! If space allows, a bigger version is available at Amazon with three compartments, perfect for the foot of the bed.

A small magnetic whiteboard like this Kedudes one at Amazon is perfect for jotting down reminders, class schedules or to-do lists. It also includes six markers in different colors, so you can develop a color-coding system to keep it all straight! You might also check out this nifty portable computer pad portable desk at Amazon that doubles as a whiteboard!

