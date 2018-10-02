Kate Middleton's family removes 'Zombie Princess' costume from website following controversy

The Middleton family business sparked controversy for a “Sleeping Zombie Princess” outfit their party store had for sale online, after a few claimed the costume was disrespectful to Princess Diana, who died in a car accident in 1997.

Party Pieces, owned and operated by Duchess Kate Middleton’s mother, Carole, listed the since-removed Halloween costume in its children’s Halloween section – among several other zombie outfits, all of which are still for sale.

However, the inclusion of the “princess” variation – which consisted of a blood-covered gown and tiara – was called “sicker than sick,” by Simone Simmons, identified by the Daily Star as a friend of the late Princess Diana.

“I hope people boycott the site. This is really scraping the barrel. It’s twisted and warped,” Simmons went on to say.

Ingrid Seward, editor in chief of Majesty magazine and also a royal author, told the Daily Star, “This is in very poor taste.”

While some agreed with the women that the Middletons’ zombie costume was inconsiderate of the royal family, most on social media felt the outrage was unnecessary.

Fox News reached out to Party Pieces for comment.

Other children's zombie costumes, including a zombie bride, zombie school girl and a zombie boy's pajama costume that likely accompanied the "Sleeping Zombie Princess," are all still being sold on the site without controversy.