Kanye West’s Yeezy Slide sandals sell out same-day, leaving some of Twitter confused

Kanye West’s Yeezy footwear line with Adidas just launched new slide sandals for infant, kids and adults.

Making its return in three color options titled "core," "resin" and "pure," the Yeezy Slide was unveiled on the Adidas website Monday.

The shoes, which currently retail for $35 for infants, $45 for kids and $60 for adults, were already sold out by the afternoon.

KANYE WEST REVEALS OFFICIAL YEEZY X GAP LOGO

Representatives at Adidas did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Kanye has not promoted the line on his personal social media accounts. However, the brand’s official Yeezy Mafia Twitter account informed its customers and followers that the Yeezy Slide will be restocked at some point in June.

Under Yeezy Mafia’s post, ecstatic Twitter users shared photos and videos of the successful purchases they made online and in-person. Meanwhile, other users expressed their disappointment in having to wait longer.

KANYE WEST REVEALS '2020 VISION' APPAREL ENDORSING HIS PRESIDENTIAL RUN

Not everyone is a fan of the slides, though. And some users who dislike the style have even questioned how the shoes sell out time and time again.

"I think the nursing home bought the entire lot," one Twitter user joked. "They ran out of those ugly, but comfortable croc looking things #yeezyslide."

"I remember y’all saying Yeezy Slides were ugly, [but] now they sold out," another user wrote with a raised eyebrow and monocle emoji.

KANYE WEST AND GAP TEAM UP TO CREATE LINE OF YEEZY APPAREL

"It's a limited release," reasoned another user. "Kanye West could strap 'Yeezy' on dental floss and y'all would buy it up."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While fans didn’t go out of their way to defend the shoes online, plenty shared their admiration for the brand and desire to get more pairs for themselves and family members. Similar posts about the brand came up when Yeezy released its lineup of slides in the summer 2020 and winter 2019.

Kanye’s Yeezy line got its start with Adidas in 2015 with sneakers that typically cost a few hundred dollars per pair. Over the years, the "Donda" rapper has vowed to make the brand more affordable, as noted in Teen Vogue in 2016.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In July 2020, Kanye inked a 10-year contract with Gap to create a reasonably-priced apparel line – a business move that other rappers have done with different brands, including Cardi B with Reebok and Travis Scott with Nike’s Jordan Brand.