Joanna Gaines celebrates fifth child with book-themed shower

“Fixer Upper” star Joanna Gaines’ baby boy is on the way, and he's sure to be immersed in literature from an early age if the HGTV star’s book-themed baby shower is any indication.

The expecting mom took to Instagram over the weekend to share snapshots from the sweet festivities, which included a stack of oversized books, along with party décor including an arrangement of blue and green balloons, a typewriter, children’s books, and a leaf-accented cake.

“I like big books and I cannot lie. Blown away by the creativity and thoughtfulness of my friends — just the cutest book shower ever for baby Gaines!” the 40-year-old quipped in a post that has since been liked over 700,000 times.

“Feelin' the love... now I just need to figure out how to shove these books in my car so I can get them to the farm! #babygotbooks,” added the Waco, Tex. mom, who wore a fitted black dress and a printed burgundy shawl to the celebrations.

The design maven and her husband, Chip, are parents to Drake, 13, Ella Rose, 11, Duke, 9 and Emmy Kay, 8. In a January 2018 interview with People, Gaines divulged that her parenting style is “a little more laid back than I thought I’d be.”

Though she has yet to officially comment on the matter, Gaines is rumored to give birth in July, Country Living reports.

