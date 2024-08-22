Jack Daniel's renounces 'woke' agenda, latest iconic US brand to 'bring sanity back' to business

Jack Daniel's has taken a stiff shot of "sanity," warrior-against-woke Robby Starbuck claimed on Wednesday night – after telling Fox News Digital he had his sights set on another iconic American brand.

"Big news," the movie-making activist posted on X. "The next company we were set to expose was @JackDaniels."

Brown-Forman, the parent company of the Tennessee distiller, "preemptively announced," Starbuck wrote, that it was renouncing a series of diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI) and left-leaning initiatives.

Among them, he wrote, are these: "Ending participation in the (Human Rights Campaign’s) Corporate Equality Index social credit system; Executive + employee bonuses/goals are tied to business performance not DEI; An end to ‘quantitative workforce and supplier diversity ambitions’; Cutting woke trainings."

Jack Daniel's is the latest in a growing list of iconic US brands to rid itself of what have proven to be toxic "woke" programs.

Influencer Starbuck has made international headlines in recent weeks, highlighting the radical and far-left social agenda at Harley-Davidson that caused a seismic schism between its leadership and the everyday Americans loyal to the motorcycle maker for decades.

Jack Daniel's "must have been tipped off by us going through employee LinkedIn pages," Starbuck wrote, taking credit for the announcement.

With his eye on corporate America, Starbuck was the force behind exposing the social agendas at both John Deere and Tractor Supply Co., as well as at Harley-Davidson, forcing all three landmark American brands to renounce their leftist initiatives.

Starbuck, of Tennessee, recently told Fox News Digital that he'd compiled evidence of the unpopular leftist polices at another iconic U.S. brand.

"What they [Brown-Forman] were doing went pretty deep," he said.

"We're talking company drag shows and promoting every single possible conceivable sexual identity. Things that totally did not align with their customer base," according to Starbuck.

He added, "It was an incredibly smart move for them to get ahead on this before it was in the media for three weeks."

"We launched our diversity and inclusion strategy in 2019," Brown Forman’s executive leadership team wrote in its Wednesday letter to employees.

"Since then, the world has evolved, our business has changed and the legal and external landscape has shifted dramatically, particularly within the United States."

Starbuck wrote on X: "We’re now forcing multibillion dollar organizations to change their policies without even posting just from fear they have of being the next company that we expose. We are winning and one by one we will bring sanity back to corporate America."

Fox News Digital requested comment from Brown-Forman but did not immediately receive a response.