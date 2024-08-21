Harley-Davidson board of directors silent on future, fate of 'woke' CEO and chairman

The leadership of Harley-Davidson is facing questions following a series of curious strategic decisions and public relations moves that have attracted wide attention.

The "woke" internal agenda of CEO Jochen Zeitz, and the shocking comparisons he made of himself to the Taliban, the global terror group, in his quest for "sustainability" have damaged the motorcycle maker's brand integrity, many say — plus sparked outrage on social media and launched a rebellion among Harley-Davidson's loyal customers.

Just two days ago, the company released a statement renouncing DEI and other controversial initiatives it had put into place in recent years.

"It is critical to our business that we hire and retain the best talent and that all employees feel welcome," the company noted.

"That said, we have not operated a DEI function since April 2024, and we do not have a DEI function today. We do not have hiring quotas and we no longer have supplier diversity spend goals."

In late July, filmmaker and conservative political commentator Robby Starbuck tweeted, "@harleydavidson has been one of the most beloved brands in America but recently on CEO Jochen Zeitz’s watch, they’ve gone totally woke." This week, Starbuck celebrated the company's change of heart.

Given this and more, there are increasing concerns about the direction of the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, motorcycle maker, one of America's most beloved brands.

Zeitz is both Harley-Davidson's CEO and chairman of the board.

Fox News Digital this week attempted to reach Zeitz and Harley-Davidson, as well as each member of its board of directors, to discuss the board members' version of recent events, as well as other issues.

Here is the result.

Jochen Zeitz

Board bio: Chairman, president and chief executive officer, Harley-Davidson, Inc.

Additional bio: Became CEO of Puma at age 30, founder of Team B with a mission to define business by social agenda, and opened the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art in South Africa in 2017.

"We are trying to take on traditional capitalism and trying to redefine it," Zeitz told executives at a globalist business summit in Switzerland in 2020, the year he became CEO of Harley-Davidson.

Reply to Fox News Digital: Did not respond to phone or email requests from Fox News Digital.

Troy Alstead

Board bio: President and CEO, Ocean5 and Table 47, founder of Harbor 05, LLC, and former chief operating officer, Starbucks Corporation

Reply to Fox News Digital: No response.

Jared Dourdeville

Board bio: H Partners Management, LLC

Reply to Fox News Digital: No response.

James Duncan Farley Jr.

Board bio: President and chief executive officer Ford Motor Company

Reply to Fox News Digital: No response.

Allan Golston

Board bio: President, United States Program for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Reply to Fox News Digital: "I'm not able to comment," Golston said, and hung up the phone. Also, an out-of-office message arrived via email.

Sara Levinson

Board bio: Co-founder and former director of Katapult Studio, former executive, Clubmom, Inc., NFL Properties, Inc. and MTV: Music Television.

Reply to Fox News Digital: No response.

Norman Thomas Linebarger

Board bio: Former executive chairman of Cummins, Inc. and former chairman and chief executive officer of Cummins, Inc.

Reply to Fox News Digital: No response.

Rafeh Masood

Board bio: Chief growth and digital officer of Royal Caribbean Group

Reply to Fox News Digital: Unnamed individual answered phone, said Masood was not available.

Maryrose Sylvester

Board bio: Former executive, ABB Group, General Electric Intelligent Platforms, and General Electric Lighting

Reply to Fox News Digital: no response.

Hannah Grossman of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.