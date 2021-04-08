Ja Rule selling rights to Fyre Festival tweet of infamous cheese sandwiches as NFT

A tweet showing the infamous cheese sandwiches served at the Fyre Festival will be sold as a non-fungible token estimated to go for around $80,000.

A now-viral tweet featuring a photo of two slices of bread and cheese thrown together with a sad side salad in a Styrofoam container given to attendees of the 2017 music festival scam will be sold as an NFT, a digital asset that can be verified using blockchain technology, according to the auction page posted Wednesday to Ja Rule's platform FlipKick, which creates NFT's for physical works of art. NFT's often represent unique, one-of-a-kind items.

The NFT sold on the tweet will include the copyright slated to be auctioned off on April 24 at an estimated $80,000 for anyone interested in claiming their piece of the scam.

"Meme. Cultural touchstone. Cheese sandwich," the auction page describes. "From an inauspicious dinner, photographer Trevor DeHaas captured the most iconic image from 2017's most famous debacle — the Fyre Festival. Two limp white slices on wheat bread lay, like the lifeless body of Icarus, bemoaning the hubris of man. A timeless image of inestimable cultural import, sold now as a singular NFT."

The Fyre Festival was promoted as an exclusive luxury event hawked as "the cultural experience of the decade" with the likes of celebrities and models like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner advertising the event that was slated to happen over two weeks in the spring of 2017 on the Bahamian island of Exuma. Guests shelled out $1,200 to more than $100,000 with the promise of seeing performers like Blink-182 and experience luxury accommodations and "gourmet" food. The luxury oasis described, however, appeared to be more like a no-frills campground when attendees were given tents to sleep in and lackluster food later learning that big-name music acts were canceled. The scandal was chronicled in documeteries on Netflix and Hulu.

Fraudster Billy McFarland, the co-founder of the Fyre Festival, in October 2018, admitted to defrauding investors of $26 million in the Fyre Festival and more than $100,000 in a fraudulent ticket-selling scam following his arrest.

Jessica Napoli contributed to this report