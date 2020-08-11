Italian man gets fined over rooster’s constant early-morning crowing

Cock-a-doodle-doos are not welcome in Italy.

Or at least that’s how it seems to be in small towns like Castiraga Vidardo, where an 83-year-old man received a fine over a rooster’s incessant early-morning crowing. Longtime resident Angelo Boletti will have to pay €166, according to local news outlet Il Cittadino, which is roughly equal to $194.77 at the time of publication.

“I am speechless, what was the need,” Boletti said in an interview with the publication.

He explained that the rooster on his property, Carlino, used to live in his garden. The bird had been a constant fixture in the area for 10 years but Boletti eventually gave him away to a friend after having to deal with the complaints of his neighbors.

Boletti temporarily took Carlino back in when the friend who took ownership went on vacation for 20 days.

A police officer was sent to stake out Boletti’s home after neighbors submitted complaints about the rooster’s return. Carlino’s crows were heard around 4:30 a.m.

The near $200 fine was issued based on a local rule that states pets should be at least 32.8 feet from neighboring houses.

Boletti, a retired bricklayer, said Carlino resided in a cage at the time. He also shared that he was unaware of the rule and plans to appeal the fine.

“They could have informed me before,” Boletti told Il Cittadino. “I hadn't understood.”

“I can appeal, but where do I go at 83? I will not stop here: I will contact the Police Headquarters, the Prefecture, everyone,” he continued. “Also because I have made other reports to the Municipality, on the cutting of private hedges and on irregular parking spaces that have not received a response.”

The mayor of Castiraga Vidardo, Emma Perfetti, refuted Boletti’s claims in the news outlet’s report.

She said local police had gone to Boletti’s home in early July when he first did not comply with the pet distance rule. He reportedly told officers that the rooster would only be around for 20 days but Carlino had ended up being around beyond that timeframe.

Perfetti concluded that Carlino’s early-morning crowing was not fair to neighbors and shared that chicken owners in the village were not having noise issues.