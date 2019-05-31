Instagram model defends bikini pic after people think she’s pregnant: 'Wtf?'

An Australian model and YouTube beauty blogger is setting the record straight after receiving an outpouring of body-shaming comments on a bikini snap she posted on Instagram.

Chloe Morello, 29, uploaded a photo of her posing in a barely-there string bikini on a beach in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.

GWYNETH PALTROW MODELS GOOP'S NEW SWIMWEAR, STUNS SOCIAL MEDIA: ‘THIS IS THE MOM BOD I WANT’

Moments after Morello put up the picture, fans were quick to question if the model was pregnant because of the way her stomach looked in the photo – sparking fury with both Morello and other fans.

“Boy or girl?” one person blatantly asked.

“When’s it due?” another person commented.

While many fans just wrote “congratulations.”

Morello right away slammed the pregnancy accusations.

“Clearly not? Wtf? It’s really, really rude and unacceptable to ask that to someone! Don’t do it again as it can really upset people for so many reasons,” she responded to a comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other jumped to Morello’s defense and praised her body, with some labeling it a “real woman’s body.”

“I wish I looked half as stunning as Chloe, where in hell does she look pregnant. Far out people,” one person wrote.

“Soz but in what shape or form does Chloe look prego? Looks like a perfectly fine body to me,” another wrote.

“Literally cant believe ppl are asking if ure preggo looking at that [fire] body,” another fan commented.

Several blamed and the angle and the shadow for giving the illusion that Morello had a full stomach, suggesting she was pregnant.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“It’s just the shadow on your bikini bottom!” one person offered.

The influencer, who has over 1 million followers on Instagram and over 2.5 million followers on YouTube, has not posted any more pictures since the controversial swimsuit snap.