Instagram influencer claims account was deleted for allegedly inappropriate pregnancy pic: 'I'm really scared'

A pregnant influencer is claiming Instagram deleted her account for reportedly posting a "sexual" photo of her five-month baby bump.

Australian influencer Sally Mustang revealed her pregnancy with husband, and fellow influencer, Mitch Gobel, on her Instagram account by reportedly sharing a photo of herself naked in a bathtub with her growing bump on display and her hands covering her breasts. The image and the account have both been removed.

INFLUENCER SLAMMED FOR POST-PREGNANCY BIKINI PHOTO: 'PIC SHOULD COME WITH A DISCLAIMER'

Mustang, who claims her account had nearly 300,000 followers, later shared a tearful message on husband Gobel’s Instagram account, saying the entire situation has left her “heart so sore.”

“I’m really scared,” she said. “I’m five months pregnant and my whole livelihood has disappeared.”

“It’s my creative outlet. It’s my memories. My voice, my community, my family, my businesses,” she continued. “It’s all disappeared. And to be five months pregnant and adapting to all the change that’s going on already, it feels so unfair."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gobel posted more photos of Mustang showing off her baby bump, explaining that the pair are excited about the newest addition — but those posts, too, apparently got his account flagged, according to a caption Mustang wrote on her new Instagram account.

“Mitch’s account was threatened to be shut down this morning, so we are just going to be super easy going [sic] on here for a few days,” she wrote in the post, which contained a picture of her in a white bra and skirt gazing down at her stomach.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The pair, who routinely share photos of their travels and artwork, have been known to post risqué images. Mustang has also come under fire for some of her social media posts in the past.

In November 2018, the Byron Bay-based couple shared a post where Mustang wrote of her “job as a woman,” sparking immediate backlash from the online community.

“I promise to show you incredibly beautiful things @mitch.gobel #myjobasawoman,” she wrote.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Soon after, followers began leaving comments slamming the sentiment as “keeping the patriarchy alive.”