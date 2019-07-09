Influencer slammed for post-pregnancy bikini photo: 'Pic should come with a disclaimer'

An influencer trying to show off her post-baby body didn’t get the response she expected.

Arielle Charnas, 32, posted a selfie in a bikini which showed off her very slender frame one year after giving birth to her second child.

While many of her fans praised her fit-looking physique, several commenters called her out for promoting unrealistic expectations, saying that people who don’t share the same genetics as her wouldn’t be able to achieve the same results.

The mother of two posted the picture with a caption reading, “Proud of my body after two kids.” Charnas has two daughters, a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old, Yahoo Lifestyle reports.

One commenter took a diplomatic, yet still critical, approach with a response, saying, “You should definitely be proud of your body, and we should all aspire to be proud of our bodies. But everyone should remember that any post-baby body is beautiful (because it made a baby!!), even if it looks very, very different than this one.”

Another commenter called out Charnas for forgetting that her followers live “in the real world.”

"Most don’t have access to the foods you do, and certainly not the personal trainers that you do. Genetics plays a huge role as well, so this pic should come with a Disclaimer. Pictures such as these (of a subnormal too thin small framed small-boned woman, who is probably a slave to her body) are a danger to the real woman out there who enjoy food, who aren’t as genetically “blessed” and are at their healthy normal, meat on their bones, curvy best!”

Yet another Instagrammer kept it short, simply posting, “Wonderful metabolism too.”

Others called out Charnas' message, with one user posting, “You should love yourself regardless of the body shape you achieved or not. A mom that cannot reach whatever beauty standard should not feel bad for that, that's the message you should spread... just saying.”

There were others who felt that Charnas might actually be too skinny: “I would dare guess that you are naturally a thin person with small bones [sic] frame. But even considering that, my guess is you are underweight for your height. I hope I'm wrong and it's a fallacy that getting pregnant and giving birth means a woman will never be the same size. I found breastfeeding sucked all my fat stores away. Zipo no fat from a size 8 to a 6 or 4 U.S.”