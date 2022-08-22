Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Inflation
Published

Amid inflation, salvage food stores that sell dented, dated items for cheap gain traction

Uplifting Deals manager in NC shared ways to fight high food costs

Angelica Stabile
By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
close
Salvage food stores offer discounts on dented, dated foods Video

Salvage food stores offer discounts on dented, dated foods

Nicholas Duke, manager of Uplifting Deals in Asheville, North Carolina, explains how salvage food stores are able to offer safe, quality food at affordable prices as inflation continues to drive costs nationwide.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As today's high inflation pushes Americans to reconsider how, when and where they shop, salvage food stores are gaining traction.

Nicholas Duke, manager of Uplifting Deals in Asheville, N.C., joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday to explain how salvage food stores buy overstock from traditional retailers to then resell in their own stores.

Duke said the existence of "best-by" or "sell-by" dates on items indicates to retailers when to freshen their food stock. 

BACK-TO-SCHOOL SAVINGS: ILLINOIS MOTHER OF 5 REVEALS THE SECRET OF COST-FRIENDLY LUNCHES

The products, though, are still salvageable.

Nicholas Duke, manager of Uplifting Deals in Asheville, N.C., joined "Fox and Friends" on August 22, 2022, to discuss today's high inflation. 

Nicholas Duke, manager of Uplifting Deals in Asheville, N.C., joined "Fox and Friends" on August 22, 2022, to discuss today's high inflation.  (Fox News)

"We are extremely diligent about pulling dates when we know food is no longer of quality and get[ting] rid of it," he said.

"We make sure we’re selling a quality product to our customers and make sure they have food that they can put on the table for their families," he also said.

A cashier assists a customer at a checkout counter at Harmons Grocery store in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. 

A cashier assists a customer at a checkout counter at Harmons Grocery store in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.  (George Frey/Bloomberg)

Other items tossed to the side at retailers may be lightly damaged, dented or outdated in terms of packaging.

CHICAGO MOTHER PREPARES FOR BACK-TO-SCHOOL SHOPPING AMID INFLATION: ‘DEFINITELY A STRUGGLE’

Duke mentioned that a box of brand-name cereal at his store is sold for $1.50.

Family-sized General Mills and Quaker Cereal cereal products are shown in a grocery store.

Family-sized General Mills and Quaker Cereal cereal products are shown in a grocery store. (Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the same cereal in some major cities such as New York City goes for as much as $10 per box as of right now.

Since there’s no telling what exactly might be coming into the store week by week, Duke advised shoppers to be consistent about checking their local salvage food store stock.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s kind of a mixed bag," he advised. 

"So you always want to check in and see what’s going to be coming — and make sure that you get here first."

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital. Follow her on Twitter at @atstabile.