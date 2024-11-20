Festive indoor and outdoor holiday lighting ideas that’ll brighten up your home

'Tis the season to pull out all your holiday lights and brighten up your home for the holidays. There’s no better way to join in on the festivities than by illuminating your home with the warm, inviting glow of festive lights.

Inside your house, the shimmer of twinkling string lights can brighten your mood and get you in the holiday spirit, while outside lights bring cheer to all your neighbors and passersby. These indoor and outdoor lighting options are sure to turn your whole home into a bright, colorful beacon of festive cheer.

Indoor

Outdoor

Original price: $9.98

White string lights are the best lights for a classy Christmas display. Whether you’re turning your mantle into a beautiful Christmas village or just want to add some lights to your tree, this 100-count of warm white string lights can help you create a festive holiday scene.

Original price: $18.99

Bringing out the snowflakes means winter, and therefore, Christmas is almost here! This cute string of mini-snowflake lights are battery-operated, so you can put them anywhere. The included remote also lets you easily turn the lights on and off and change between the different lighting modes.

Original price: $25.99

Looking to wrap your entire interior in Christmas lights? The extra-long 95-foot warm white lights roll from Amazon can help you do exactly that. Prefer the look of bright white lights? Walmart has an 82-foot roll of string lights.

Original price: $40.99

Wrap garland down your stairs, put it on your mantle or drape it over an archway when you want a festive display. This nine-foot garland has LED lights already wrapped in it, so you can light up all your Christmas scenes with ease.

Original price: $45.99

Brighten up your holiday window displays with this four-pack of Christmas window lights. You’ll get a snowman, candy cane, a snowflake and a wreath. You’ll get everything you need to hang the lights, and a long cord so you can plug them in almost anywhere.

Original price: $49.99

When you start seeing candles in every window, that means the holidays are here! Get your own set of 10 LED window candles from Amazon that are safe and long-lasting. You can also find flameless candles from Walmart.

Celebrate Hanukkah by lighting up your home with these Hanukkah string lights. They’re battery-operated lights shaped like menorahs to give you the festive feel you’re looking for.

Original price: $219.99

A giant light-up snowflake is the perfect centerpiece for your outdoor décor. This 60-inch white snowflake gently sparkles to imitate falling snow. You can hang it anywhere on your home with the help of the metal eyelet hooks on each of the branches.

Original price: $59.99

While you’re waiting for the snow to fall, get a snowflake projector that projects onto your home or garage. It creates a bright, beautiful display of holiday spirit with just one light. You can find a snowflake projector on Amazon or at Walmart.

Instead of classic white lights, add some whimsy to your holiday season with icicle lights. They hang nicely from your house to create a beautiful, sparkling icicle effect.

Original price: $179.99

You can get a professional look from your lights with these outdoor dot string lights from Govee. Long enough to wrap around the entire edge of your house and durable enough to withstand harsh winter weather, you can use these lights year after year. There are millions of color combinations you can choose from, so you can leave the lights up all year and change the colors depending on the holiday.

Original price: $262.20

Turn your front yard into your very own Christmas tree farm with this lighted outdoor Christmas tree. The faux Christmas tree is easy to stake into the ground and is controlled by a remote.

Light up your driveway or walkway by lining them with candy cane LED lights like these from Home Depot. You get a set of eight lights spanning 14 feet, and you can connect multiple pairs for longer paths. Amazon also has a set of taller candy cane LED lights that are bright and easy to put up.

Original price: $159

Reindeer are a staple of Christmas, so decorate your lawn with as many reindeer as you see fit. You can go with a single LED reindeer from Wayfair or get a whole family of reindeer from Walmart.