Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Deals

Festive indoor and outdoor holiday lighting ideas that’ll brighten up your home

Add some holiday cheer to your home

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Published
Bring some Christmas cheer with these indoor and outdoor lighting solutions. 

Bring some Christmas cheer with these indoor and outdoor lighting solutions.  (iStock )

'Tis the season to pull out all your holiday lights and brighten up your home for the holidays. There’s no better way to join in on the festivities than by illuminating your home with the warm, inviting glow of festive lights.

Inside your house, the shimmer of twinkling string lights can brighten your mood and get you in the holiday spirit, while outside lights bring cheer to all your neighbors and passersby. These indoor and outdoor lighting options are sure to turn your whole home into a bright, colorful beacon of festive cheer.

Indoor

Outdoor

Indoor

100-count warm white string Christmas lights: on sale for $5.98

Original price: $9.98

White string lights are a classic for Christmas. 

White string lights are a classic for Christmas.  (Lowe's)

White string lights are the best lights for a classy Christmas display. Whether you’re turning your mantle into a beautiful Christmas village or just want to add some lights to your tree, this 100-count of warm white string lights can help you create a festive holiday scene.

GET YOUR HOME HOLIDAY-READY WITH THESE 18 DECORATING DEALS

Mini snowflake string lights: on sale for $13.99

Original price: $18.99

Snowflakes show your love of winter and the holiday season. 

Snowflakes show your love of winter and the holiday season.  (Amazon )

Bringing out the snowflakes means winter, and therefore, Christmas is almost here! This cute string of mini-snowflake lights are battery-operated, so you can put them anywhere. The included remote also lets you easily turn the lights on and off and change between the different lighting modes.

Extra-long 95-foot white Christmas lights: on sale for $17.99

Original price: $25.99

This roll of lights is big enough to decorate your entire home. 

This roll of lights is big enough to decorate your entire home.  (Amazon )

Looking to wrap your entire interior in Christmas lights? The extra-long 95-foot warm white lights roll from Amazon can help you do exactly that. Prefer the look of bright white lights? Walmart has an 82-foot roll of string lights.

Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

9-foot fir garland with LED lights: on sale for $28.99

Original price: $40.99

The ideal lights for a mantel or doorway. 

The ideal lights for a mantel or doorway.  (Wayfair)

Wrap garland down your stairs, put it on your mantle or drape it over an archway when you want a festive display. This nine-foot garland has LED lights already wrapped in it, so you can light up all your Christmas scenes with ease.

4-pack Christmas window silhouette lights: on sale for $35.99

Original price: $45.99

These window lights show off everything you love about the holidays.

These window lights show off everything you love about the holidays. (Amazon )

Brighten up your holiday window displays with this four-pack of Christmas window lights. You’ll get a snowman, candy cane, a snowflake and a wreath. You’ll get everything you need to hang the lights, and a long cord so you can plug them in almost anywhere.

Set of 10 LED window candles: on sale for $41.99

Original price: $49.99

Put one of these candles in every one of your windows. 

Put one of these candles in every one of your windows.  (Amazon )

When you start seeing candles in every window, that means the holidays are here! Get your own set of 10 LED window candles from Amazon that are safe and long-lasting. You can also find flameless candles from Walmart.

Hanukkah string lights: $5.57

Celebrate Hanukkah with these string lights. 

Celebrate Hanukkah with these string lights.  (Walmart)

Celebrate Hanukkah by lighting up your home with these Hanukkah string lights. They’re battery-operated lights shaped like menorahs to give you the festive feel you’re looking for.

Outdoor

Large white sparkler snowflake window décor: on sale for $129.99

Original price: $219.99

A decoration the whole neighborhood will be able to see. 

A decoration the whole neighborhood will be able to see.  (Wayfair)

A giant light-up snowflake is the perfect centerpiece for your outdoor décor. This 60-inch white snowflake gently sparkles to imitate falling snow. You can hang it anywhere on your home with the help of the metal eyelet hooks on each of the branches.

10 TOYS THAT WILL BE HOT THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Snowflake projector: on sale for $35.99

Original price: $59.99

An easy decoration to put up that fills your entire house with cheer. 

An easy decoration to put up that fills your entire house with cheer.  (Amazon )

While you’re waiting for the snow to fall, get a snowflake projector that projects onto your home or garage. It creates a bright, beautiful display of holiday spirit with just one light. You can find a snowflake projector on Amazon or at Walmart.

Warm white icicle lights: $29.98

Create your own beautiful icicles with these lights. 

Create your own beautiful icicles with these lights.  (The Home Depot)

Instead of classic white lights, add some whimsy to your holiday season with icicle lights. They hang nicely from your house to create a beautiful, sparkling icicle effect.

Outdoor dot string lights: on sale for $109.99

Original price: $179.99

Light up your entire home. 

Light up your entire home.  (Govee)

You can get a professional look from your lights with these outdoor dot string lights from Govee. Long enough to wrap around the entire edge of your house and durable enough to withstand harsh winter weather, you can use these lights year after year. There are millions of color combinations you can choose from, so you can leave the lights up all year and change the colors depending on the holiday.

Lighted outdoor Christmas tree: on sale for $77.99

Original price: $262.20

Put up a lighted Christmas tree outside as well as inside. 

Put up a lighted Christmas tree outside as well as inside.  (Wayfair)

Turn your front yard into your very own Christmas tree farm with this lighted outdoor Christmas tree. The faux Christmas tree is easy to stake into the ground and is controlled by a remote.

Candy cane LED pathway lights: $24.98

Candy canes are a fun addition to any Christmas light show. 

Candy canes are a fun addition to any Christmas light show.  (The Home Depot)

Light up your driveway or walkway by lining them with candy cane LED lights like these from Home Depot. You get a set of eight lights spanning 14 feet, and you can connect multiple pairs for longer paths. Amazon also has a set of taller candy cane LED lights that are bright and easy to put up.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Christmas lighted reindeer: on sale for $48.99

Original price: $159

Light-up reindeer are a sign it's Christmas!

Light-up reindeer are a sign it's Christmas! (Wayfair)

Reindeer are a staple of Christmas, so decorate your lawn with as many reindeer as you see fit. You can go with a single LED reindeer from Wayfair or get a whole family of reindeer from Walmart

Deals