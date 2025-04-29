Save big during HexClad's Memorial Day sale and try out these mouth-watering Bite of Fox recipes

As the unofficial start to summer, Memorial Day is a time when families and friends gather to honor those who have served and sacrificed for our country. It’s also a day to get outside and spend time with family, barbecuing and eating delicious food.

If you need some new cookware to make up all your favorite Memorial Day dishes, HexClad (Fox is an investor in HexClad) is running a huge Memorial Day sale featuring pans, aprons, utensils and more. Get stocked up today and create delicious food everyone will be talking about!

To give you some inspiration for new dishes this year, below are a few Bite of Fox recipes that provide a unique take on some Memorial Day favorites. Instead of hot dogs, try out the hot dog pizza rolls. Or, try jerk chicken wings instead of buffalo. For mac and cheese lovers, there’s fried mac and cheese balls, and for those who want a good burger, go with the cheeseburger sliders.

Whether you're hosting a backyard bash or enjoying a quiet afternoon with loved ones, the right recipes can elevate your Memorial Day experience, creating a feast that honors the spirit of the holiday while embracing the flavors of the summer season.

HexClad's Memorial Day sale features deals on all their most popular cookware. From pans to pots, aprons and utensil sets, you can find high-end cookware for less.

For small dishes that you want to make a big impact, go with the eight-inch hybrid frying pan. The well-known hybrid technology combines stainless steel and non-stick designs to give you the perfect, even cook every time.

You can use this pan on the stove or in the oven, up to 900 degrees. It's also metal utensil safe, so there's no need to worry about scratches.

HexClad's 10-inch hybrid frying pan provides a little more space to cook larger meals. It comes with the same hybrid technology all of HexClad's pots and pans do, so you can be confident in your dishes. No matter what you're making this Memorial Day, the 10-inch frying pan can get the job done.

When you need to cook a whole meal in one pan, the 12-inch frying pan from HexClad should be your go-to. It provides ample cooking room and has all the same features as its smaller counterparts.

Come clean-up time, you'll be thankful for this pan. The hybrid technology not only makes it easy to cook with, but it wipes down easily and will resist burned on food.

HexClad's utensil set has everything you need for cooking. You get a turner and a spatula, a large spoon, a ladle, a pasta server, a fish spatula, a whisk, a wok spoon and a matte black ceramic crock to hold them all in.

Stainless steel mixing bowls will be your new go-to bowls for all your batters, doughs and sauces. They're extremely durable, easy to clean, and you get vacuum seal lids, perfect for storing leftovers. HexClad's set comes with three different bowl sizes, including a small, medium and large option.

A small pot can go a long way. HexClad's two-quart pot and lid set is everything you need for sauces, soups and a large variety of other foods. It has the same hybrid technology as HexClad's pans, so you won't need to adjust how you're cooking. It's also dishwasher, over and metal utensil safe.

Having a sharp knife available is a must for any home chef. The eight-inch chef's knife isn't just ultra-sharp, but it also has a gorgeous Pakkawood handle that makes it comfortable to hold. Made from 67 layers of Japanese Damascus steel, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better option.

HexClad aprons are astoundingly durable, comfortable and come in unique colors and patterns. They're made from HexTwill™ recycled fabric, which is stain-resistant, perfect for the everyday chef. You get plenty of pockets and an adjustable neck strap, giving you the right fit.

Want a cutting board that will last and looks great on your counter? HexClad's walnut cutting board gives you the best of both worlds. It's made from beautiful walnut wood that gives off a pleasant aroma that's naturally resistant to absorbing food odors. Walnut also resists scratches, reducing spaces where bacteria can grow.

Looking for some inspiration this Memorial Day? Bite of Fox has easy-to-follow recipes that are similar to the classics: burgers, hot dogs, mac and cheese and more.

These easy cheeseburger sliders are a unique take on the classic cheeseburger. They’re easy to make and are sure to be a hit with the whole family. You’re effectively making cheeseburgers with all the fixings and just putting them on Hawaiian rolls. Perfect for a large Memorial Day crowd, everyone will be talking about these sliders.

To make these sliders, the HexClad 10-inch fry pan can help. It’ll give you the perfect sear on your burgers thanks to the hybrid technology that combines stainless steel and non-stick pans into one. HexClad’s full kitchen utensil set can also give you all the utensils you need to perfect this recipe.

When you want a healthier alternative to buffalo wings or ribs, these buffalo corn ribs will do the trick. Drenched in a tangy, delicious buffalo sauce and deep-fried, you’ll completely forget you’re eating a vegetable. Paired with the creamy bleu cheese and ranch dipping sauce, this recipe will be the hit of the summer.

Prepare for this recipe with a HexClad stainless steel mixing bowl set. They’re easy to clean and are great all-around bowls for all your cooking. The 10-inch fry pan is also a must-have for this recipe, along with HexClad’s utensil set. Combined, these products make cooking up buffalo corn ribs a breeze.

The only thing people like more than mac and cheese is fried mac and cheese! The perfect party food, these fried mac and cheese balls are very simple to make. You just pair a box of mac and cheese with a few key ingredients and fry them up into little balls. The addition of comeback sauce, made from a few pantry ingredients, will enhance the deliciousness of the mac and cheese.

To make these fried mac and cheese balls, the HexClad two-quart pot and lid set can help you cook up the mac and cheese. For the rest, the stainless steel mixing bowl set and 10-inch fry pan will help you prep and fry up the mac and cheese.

Instead of choosing the classic buffalo wing this Memorial Day, switch it up and choose these jerk chicken wings. They deliver on spice and pack a bold Caribbean flavor. Made with Scotch bonnet peppers, delicious spices and fresh thyme, you won’t be able to get enough. They make a great addition to any afternoon BBQ or game night dinner.

All you really need to make these jerk chicken wings is the HexClad 12-inch pan. This pan is the do-it-all pan you’ll use for all your recipes.

When you make these skillet veggie nachos, you can chow down on some delicious nachos without the guilt! Filled with zucchini, mushrooms, peppers and black beans, these protein-packed nachos are actually a healthy snack. You can make them in just 15 minutes, and all the recipe involves is layering veggies, chips and cheese.

Cut up all your veggies with the help of this gorgeous walnut cutting board from HexClad, and with the help of the even more gorgeous eight-inch chef’s knife. You can make this a one-pan meal with the 12-inch fry pan.

For an easy-to-make bread, garden focaccia is loaded with veggies and cooked perfectly to give you a crispy, crunchy bite. This recipe does take some time prepare, but with the help of a stand mixture, the dough isn’t difficult to master. Garden focaccia is a great addition to any spring or summer meal.

Prepare your veggies with HexClad’s walnut cutting board and chef’s knife. Both will make it a breeze to get your veggies cut perfectly. To stay clean while you’re making your dough, HexClad’s professional chef’s apron is also a good idea.

Hot dog pizza rolls combine two of the best comfort foods into one. Kids and adults alike will crave these delicious rolls. The hot dogs are wrapped in a cheesy pizza crust and loaded with marinara sauce, mozzarella and parmesan. You can get a pre-made pizza dough for easy cooking.

Making up these hot dog pizza rolls is super easy, with just a few utensils from HexClad’s utensil set, you’ll be good to go.

A mango sundae is a refreshing dessert that pairs yogurt with mango purée, blackberries, orange zest and fresh basil. This healthy dessert is a great after-dinner treat you don’t have to feel guilty about. All you have to do is blend up some mangoes and add your favorite fruit and you’re good to go.

Prep all your fruits and create your mango puree in HexClad’s stainless steel mixing bowls. They’ll clean up quickly once you’re done.

Add a twist to the classic chicken Caesar salad by seasoning the chicken with buffalo sauce. Follow this buffalo grilled chicken Caesar salad recipe and make your own delicious Caesar dressing, then top the salad with garlic croutons for even more flavor.

Cook up your chicken in a small eight-inch HexClad pan and prep your sauce in HexClad’s stainless steel mixing bowls. You can also mix up your salad quickly in the larger mixing bowl, which you can easily store in your fridge when you’re done.

Another healthy dessert option, this grilled peach salad will quickly become a summer favorite. You grill the peaches to get a mouth-watering char and pair it with a tangy balsamic vinaigrette and creamy citrus herb ricotta.

A peach salad doesn’t take much to make. You really just need a cutting board and a chef’s knife to cut up the peaches and herbs.