Improve your indoor air quality with the help of these 9 products

Poor outdoor air quality is a reality of modern life and pollutants can seep into your home, no matter how well-sealed you think it is. Pollutants like carbon monoxide, particulate matter, and environmental tobacco smoke are significant irritants that can impact your breathing. In addition, indoor air quality can also be affected by pet dander, mold and volatile organic compounds from various products and materials.

The bottom line is that the quality of your indoor air could also be toxic. Some symptoms of unhealthy indoor air quality include headaches, irritation of your ears, nose, and throat, and dizziness, among others—but more severe effects can add up over time.

Air purifiers are a great tool for improving your indoor air quality. You could also invest in a sensor just so you know what you are working with. Adding fans to enclosed areas is another way to prevent irritants like mold from building. Here are 9 products worth investing in if you are worried about the air you breathe:

This IQAir air quality monitor from Walmart provides real-time info on your indoor air, allowing you to identify pollution hotspots and fluctuations. It measures air pollution from cooking, cleaning, wood burning, interior decoration, smoking, wildfire smoke, and traffic pollution entering the building. The SwitchBot Meter Pro, $69.99 on Amazon, is a five-in-one air quality monitor that measures carbon dioxide levels, temperature, and humidity in real-time.

Improve your indoor air quality by removing allergens like dust, pollen, pet dander, and other airborne particles with an air purifier, which can also effectively neutralize unpleasant odors from cooking, pets, or mold with the help of activated carbon filters. The AirDoctor, which comes in several sizes, has an UltraHEPA filter, which removes 99.99% of tested bacteria and viruses down to 0.003 microns. The Coway AirMega AP-1521HH Mighty air purifier, on sale for $162.99 at Coway, works fast to remove volatile organic compounds and air pollutants like dust, pollen, and pet dander.

A dehumidifier is a great way to tackle musty or mildewed environments. It removes moisture from the air in your home and may help reduce allergens. This portable Frigidaire dehumidifier, on sale at Amazon, has a big tank and features a continuous drain option that lets you skip emptying the water bucket. This Humsure unit, on sale for around $150 at Walmart, has a large tank and is easy to clean.

HVAC/ Furnace HEPA filters can capture small, harmful particles, like pollen, pet dander, smoke and dust mites, to improve indoor air quality. The Merv 13 filter for your HVAC or furnace outperforms standard fiberglass filters. It adopts the latest electrostatic filtration technology to capture maximum pollen, mold bacteria, smoke, carriers and other microscopic particles. Or try a Filtrete filter, $18.47 at Walmart, with technology to help pull and capture countless microparticles and up to 54% of virus airborne particles to give you cleaner air.

A bathroom fan can effectively clear humidity and unpleasant odors from an enclosed space. The Broan-NuTone Roomside Series Exhaust Fan is great for small to medium-sized spaces and is easy to install. Buy this fan on sale at Amazon for $71.

Try an exhaust fan to help remove stale air, moisture, and unwanted odors from your kitchen. This range hood from Home Depot is designed with voice, gesture, and touch control options for easy and convenient operation. Powerful suction captures smoke and odors while keeping noise levels low. Try this portable air hood for $159.99 if you want to skip installation but still keep your kitchen free of pollutants.

Humidifiers can improve indoor air quality by adding moisture to the air, which can help reduce the potential for airborne allergens and irritants, especially in the winter when heaters can render the air dry. This Levoit warm and cool mist humidifier can cover up to 753 square feet and can be controlled by an app or voice. It has a 1.6-gallon tank that can last an entire day. This Levoit humidifier, $99.99 at Walmart, includes a humidity sensor and an essential oil tray.

Adding indoor plants is a natural way to improve your indoor air quality. According to NASA, the spider plant is an ideal air-filtering plant because it helps remove formaldehyde, xylene, and toluene from the air. Plus, this plant is easy to care for and thrives in indirect sunlight. Or try a snake plant, $59.99, at Plants.com for another low-maintenance option that cleans harmful particles.

Make the switch to a good, non-toxic cleaner for your home. Non-toxic cleaners are formulated without harmful chemicals like ammonia, chlorine, and phthalates, which can irritate skin, cause respiratory issues, and pose potential health issues. Use Dr. Bronner's all-purpose cleaner anywhere in the home for an efficient cleaner that smells great but has no harsh chemicals.