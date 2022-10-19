Idina Menzel and sister Cara Mentzel write children's book 'Loud Mouse,' a lesson for kids on bravery

Idina Menzel and her sister Cara Mentzel teamed up to bring a new children’s book to life.

The sister duo penned "Loud Mouse," a lyrical illustrated story about a little mouse who finds her big voice.

Menzel, 51, a professional singer and actress known for her roles in "Wicked" and "Frozen," worked on the project with Mentzel, 47, an acclaimed writer and teacher. The sisters told Fox News Digital that they drew from their personal lives when they wrote the book.

"Delving into my experience as a young girl, having this big voice and knowing that I had something deep down, I had something special to offer," Menzel said during a sit-down interview.

The "Frozen" star, who voices Disney’s fictional character Elsa of Arendelle, recalled that as a little girl she felt "conflicted about how much space to take up" and "how much attention" she should bring to herself.

Mentzel co-authored "Loud Mouse" with Menzel after the success of her 2017 memoir, "Voice Lessons: A Sisters Story," where she detailed what it’s like to grow up in the shadow of a larger-than-life older sister.

The memoir, which has a foreword written by Menzel, was rated 4.5 stars out of five by readers who reviewed it on Amazon.

Menzel and Mentzel joined together to write the short story "Loud Mouse," published by Disney-Hyperion Books, an imprint under Disney Publishing Worldwide.

The story follows the character Dee, a small mouse who likes singing, yoga and math.

Dee reportedly learns a lesson about bravery, according to the book’s synopsis.

"Sometimes your best self is really big, really loud, brave and beautiful," Mentzel told Fox News Digital.

"Loud Mouse" is available at major book retailers in hardcover, paperback and digital formats. The book is recommended for children between the ages of three and five.