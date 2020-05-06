How to make Mother's Day special amid the coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Caring moms deserve the world – but unfortunately, a viral pandemic is putting a bit of a damper on Mother’s Day.

Whether the special woman in your life lives near or far, the COVID-19 outbreak may have likely disrupted your traditional plans of going out to brunch, or spending the day together. But even though the holiday is right around the corner on May 10, there’s still plenty of time to make it great, despite the disruptions of the ongoing outbreak.

With that inspiration, check out these five simple ways to celebrate mom this weekend.

Mail something special

Whether your mom lives across the country or across town, everyone loves to receive something special in the mail. Send her a traditional bouquet of flowers or a gift to let her know she’s on your mind, or mix it up with a delivery order right to her door from a favorite take-out restaurant.

If you’re tight on time and feeling philanthropic, making a donation to a cherished charitable cause is also a thoughtful idea.

Gather virtually

Does your mother enjoy catching up over coffee, or giggling over a glass of wine? Hop on FaceTime, Zoom, Houseparty, Google Hangouts or Skype to send your love on Sunday. Bonus points if you share a virtual “cheers” together on the call, with the same preferred drink in hand.

Get together – from a safe social distance

If permitted under local ordinances and you both feel comfortable, gather from a safe social distance to say hey on Mother’s Day. Whether you meet up in the great outdoors or swing by her home with a car parade, she will be thrilled to see your smiling face.

Serve her breakfast in bed

If you and mom are under the same roof, serve up breakfast in bed to make her morning glorious. Better yet, these five national restaurant chains are delivering festive Mother’s Day fare this year.

Take care of a project around the house

If actions speak louder than words, your busy mother might be incredibly grateful if you take care of that lingering DIY project around the house she hasn’t had the time for. Whether the pool needs to be cleaned for summer or the garden needs replanting, a little effort goes a long way to thank the woman who does it all.