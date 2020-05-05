Restaurants delivering Mother's Day meals
If you usually go out for Mother’s Day, your celebrations may look a little different this year. But before you resign yourself to just giving mom an “IOU,” these chains are here with brunch and dinner deals to save the day — or just to help avoid some serious disappointment.
Not quite the same? At least you can order yourself some delivery too, and share a true virtual Mother’s Day experience with mom.
Red Lobster
Go fish. Red Lobster is offering same-day pick-up or pre-order delivery for its Mother’s Day specials, which include all the usual favorites, or you can create your own celebration meal for a group of five.
If you still want to add a little homemade (boozy) touch to the evening, the chain has also released its own recipe for a Cheddar Bay Biscuit Bloody Mary.
Cracker Barrel
The country-style chain is offering free delivery for its Mother’s Day Family Meal Baskets To-Go, which includes an order of the All-Day Pancake Breakfast, with all the typical morning fixings, or the Sunday Homestyle Chicken meal, with two country sides and a signature biscuit.
Outback Steakhouse
The Aussie-themed restaurant launching its special menu for mom, available May 6-12. Meal options include filet mignon and lobster tail, prime rib and crab cake, or steamed lobster tail or crab cake, along with two sides.
Olive Garden
The Italian-inspired chain is offering a take-and-bake bundle so mom can have a hot and fresh meal from the oven, right at home. The Ready to Bake Bundle includes lasagna, soup and, of course, breadsticks for up to 8 people.
Buca di Beppo
For a true family-style event, Buca di Beppo is offering two packages – each offering a choice of salad and pasta for all to share. And, seeing as mom is the star of the show, a special dessert and rose are also included.