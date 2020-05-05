Restaurants delivering Mother's Day meals

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

If you usually go out for Mother’s Day, your celebrations may look a little different this year. But before you resign yourself to just giving mom an “IOU,” these chains are here with brunch and dinner deals to save the day — or just to help avoid some serious disappointment.

Not quite the same? At least you can order yourself some delivery too, and share a true virtual Mother's Day experience with mom.

Red Lobster

Go fish. Red Lobster is offering same-day pick-up or pre-order delivery for its Mother’s Day specials, which include all the usual favorites, or you can create your own celebration meal for a group of five.

If you still want to add a little homemade (boozy) touch to the evening, the chain has also released its own recipe for a Cheddar Bay Biscuit Bloody Mary.

Cracker Barrel

The country-style chain is offering free delivery for its Mother’s Day Family Meal Baskets To-Go, which includes an order of the All-Day Pancake Breakfast, with all the typical morning fixings, or the Sunday Homestyle Chicken meal, with two country sides and a signature biscuit.

Outback Steakhouse

The Aussie-themed restaurant launching its special menu for mom, available May 6-12. Meal options include filet mignon and lobster tail, prime rib and crab cake, or steamed lobster tail or crab cake, along with two sides.

Olive Garden

The Italian-inspired chain is offering a take-and-bake bundle so mom can have a hot and fresh meal from the oven, right at home. The Ready to Bake Bundle includes lasagna, soup and, of course, breadsticks for up to 8 people.

Buca di Beppo

For a true family-style event, Buca di Beppo is offering two packages – each offering a choice of salad and pasta for all to share. And, seeing as mom is the star of the show, a special dessert and rose are also included.