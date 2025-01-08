Expand / Collapse search
Deals

Here's how to stream Inauguration Day and host a fabulous party

Show off your Inauguration Day pride on Jan. 20

Celebrate Inauguration Day at home with these party picks.

President-elect Donald Trump is set to return to the White House and will be sworn in later this month. Even those who aren't attending live can watch Inauguration Day events at home. The inauguration will air live on major broadcast networks, including Fox News. Audiences can stream the proceedings online through digital sources, including the White House's live stream. The official time for the swearing-in ceremony is at 12 pm EST on Jan. 20.

This inauguration is the 60th and will be themed "Our Enduring Democracy: A Constitutional Promise." Celebrate the occasion at home with your own Inauguration Day party. Here are some items to help you celebrate and make the occasion memorable:

Cake topper: $9.99

Turn your cupcakes into something special with these flags.

Make patriotic cupcakes topped with Donald Trump and JD Vance flags to serve to guests. These flag appetizer toothpicks are perfect for bakeries, parties or any gathering where you want to add a special decorative touch. These Republican elephant cupcake toppers, $14.99 at Walmart, include 24 paper cutouts and stickers.

Donald Trump Cardboard Cutout: $54.95 

This cut-out is perfect for pictures.

This life-size cutout is the perfect accessory for a photo booth. Your guests will love taking a photo with President-elect Donald Trump.

Patriotic tablecloth: on sale for $7.99

Original price: $9.99

These tablecloths add a festive touch to your event and make for easy clean-up.

Line your table with patriotic flair. These red, white and blue tablecloths will quickly transform your space and are disposable for an easy clean-up.

Inauguration Day napkins: $43.65

These napkins are printed with the date of Inauguration Day.

These beverage napkins from Zazzle, which come in a pack of 50, are a great way to mark the historic occasion. They are printed with the President-elect's image and make a great keepsake.

Presidential Inauguration banner: $13.99

Add more texture to the event with the help of this banner.

Show your pride with this Inauguration Day banner, which is perfect for hanging outside or on the wall as a party decoration.

Election Balloons: $12.09

Make this balloon a focal point in your decorations.

No part is complete without balloons. Make this giant mylar republican elephant balloon from Walmart the focal point of your arrangement. This set, $11.49 on Amazon, comes with 32 balloons, some printed with the image of the President-elect.

Trump-Vance 2024 America First paper cups: $12.96

Add these cups to your party decor.

These paper cups from Zazzle are a commemorative way to serve beverages on Inauguration Day. Keep warm or cool drinks in your cup with the optional lid. Buy Trump-themed paper plates and cups for $11.99 on Amazon. 

Inauguration day plates: $11.92

These commemorative paper plates are a keepsake.

Serve snacks on the day on a plate from Zazzle that they'll want to take home. These Inauguration Day paper plates are sold in sets of eight and are customizable.

