Hotels have a secret weapon for tourists eager for inside info about sights to see

If you're visiting a city in the U.S. for the first time, it may seem overwhelming to create a game plan or an itinerary to experience the best that city has to offer.

Here's a tip worth knowing: Hotel concierges from across the U.S. offer an edge for tourist immersion.

They are a great resource and often will share their best tips, strategies and advice to guests staying the night.

Read on to be on the inside track to some helpful information and advice.

Reach out to your concierge before you even arrive

Even before you check into your hotel in your city of choice, the hospitality team is willing and able can help.

"Be it a newlywed couple, a family with kids or a well-earned couple’s ‘staycation,’ the very best resource for familiarizing yourself with your destination city is by contacting the concierge team prior to your hotel visit," Daniel Rey, chef concierge at The St. Regis San Francisco in California, told Fox News Digital.

"You can rest assured that an established concierge desk will have all the resources needed to prepare yourself for an exquisite stay."

For instance, the St. Regis San Francisco offers an informative newsletter that is unique to its property.

"I think of this as merely a ‘jumping off’ point when beginning the planning process."

"We gladly offer this resource to our guests prior to their time with us," said Ray.

"I think of this as merely a ‘jumping off’ point when beginning the planning process."

He also said, "Here you will find listings for music, theater and unique areas to explore within the surrounding area (Alcatraz Island vs. Angel Island, for example), as well as, all upcoming events of interest."

Consider how the locals enjoy the city

When exploring a new city, Marshall Taylor, guest experience manager of The Davenport Hotel Collection in Spokane, Washington, recommended patronizing locally owned businesses or picking local activities.

This will allow you to focus on places and experiences that will really immerse you in the destination — something that you can only do in that city.

"Talk to a hotel concierge as a local, not necessarily as a concierge," he said.

Taylor suggested asking something like, "What’s the one place in the city they can’t live without when they’re off the clock?"

Beyond great sources like Yelp and TripAdvisor, don’t be afraid to ask a person you meet there for suggestions while exploring a new city, he said.

"I like to suggest something off the beaten path that [tourists] may not know is even in the surrounding areas."

"Locals are always the best source of information when it comes to surprising and new untapped experiences," Taylor told Fox News Digital.

Follow local influencers who are experts in your destination city

Brian Salley, chef concierge at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C., and also vice president of the Washington Area Concierge Association, said that if you can, use social media to gain an edge.

"So many cities have local influencers who are constantly sharing [information] about the hottest restaurants, newest experiences, free things to do and classic staples of a city," Salley said.

"With platforms like TikTok and Instagram, you can really get a feel of what the experience is like from watching their content and hearing their feedback."

Aim to experience a destination beyond the typical ‘tourist spots’

Kellie Lapelle, concierge and general manager of The Germantown Inn, a boutique hotel in Nashville, Tennessee, said many tourists know to visit downtown/Broadway.

They may not realize, however, they are just minutes away from places that offer rich culture and history.

"There is way more to Nashville than just honky tonks and restaurants," Lapelle said.

"I like to suggest something off the beaten path that [tourists] may not know is even in the surrounding areas."

"There is way more to Nashville than just honky tonks and restaurants."

Examples that Lapelle said he recommends to guests are local hiking trails, cooking classes, music venues, farmers markets and more.

"I like to give our guests a unique experience," said Lapelle.

"If they can plan their entire trip from a Google itinerary search, then we aren’t doing our jobs as hosts."