Hotel lets couple stay for free on Valentine's Day for 18 years after they conceived on the holiday

A couple will receive 18 years of free stays at a hotel chain in Canada because they got pregnant earlier this year.

Nicole and Alexander Beshinsky, from Kelowna, Canada, won Hotel Zed’s Valentine’s Day promotional event called the “Nooner Baby Maker,” which means they can stay for free at any of the chain’s locations on Valentine’s Day every year until 2038.

The “Nooner Baby Maker” event, which Hotel Zed -- based in British Columbia -- announced at the beginning of the year, invited couples to spend four hours at any of the hotel’s three locations on Valentine’s Day.

Couples who welcomed a baby to their family approximately nine months later would win the 18 years of free stays.

On Monday, Hotel Zed announced that the Beshinsky family had won the promotion. Nicole is pregnant and is expecting to give birth to her second child “anytime now,” the hotel’s announcement said.

Nicole and Alex already have a toddler named Jackson.

“We’re absolutely thrilled for Nicole and Alex,” Mandy Farmer, Hotel Zed’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “We created the Nooner to offer a Valentine’s Day to remember and we have a feeling this will definitely be a Valentine’s Day Nicole and Alex will never forget. We look forward to hosting them for the next 18 years!"

Hotel Zed also set up a maternity photoshoot with the family to celebrate the pregnancy -- something that Nicole hadn’t been able to set up because of the “chaos of 2020.”

“This photoshoot allowed my mom guilt to just melt away,” Nicole said in a statement. “I feel like we’re finally able to share and celebrate this pregnancy the way it deserves.”

Hotel Zed has three locations where the Beshinsky family can stay for the next 18 Valentine’s Days including one in Victoria, one in Kelowna and a new location in Tofino.

