Indiana man posed as US marshal to con thousands from Tennessee hotel

Sometimes getting a quick deal can be costly in the long run.

An Indiana man pleaded guilty to impersonating a law enforcement officer after prosecutors said he had repeatedly claimed to be a U.S. Marshal in order to get a hotel discount, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

Anthony Taylor tricked a Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, hotel into giving him discounts totaling thousands of dollars during at least 10 trips over five years, according to the report, which cited court records.

Taylor would pay the hotel in cash and flash a badge to get a discount. On more than one occasion he even told the clerk “to wash her hands after handling the money as it was confiscated drug money he had received as bonuses for ‘busts,’” prosecutors wrote in court records, per the News Sentinel.

However, staff at the hotel eventually got suspicious. When Taylor made a reservation to stay at the hotel again in April of 2019, a manager checked with the U.S. Marshals Service to verify Taylor’s employment, according to the report.

When Taylor and his wife arrived for their visit, two Marshals in plainclothes were waiting for him in the lobby and pulled him aside, according to the report. They asked Taylor if he’d been telling hotel workers that he was a deputy U.S. Marshal, and he admitted he “was doing it to get the government discount.”

Taylor agreed to a plea deal in September, according to the report. Sentencing hasn’t been scheduled yet.

He’s not the only one to get in trouble lately for allegedly impersonating a federal law enforcement officer.

Police in Dallas, Georgia, arrested a woman earlier this month after she claimed to be an FBI agent in an attempt to get free food from a Chick-fil-A, The Polk County Standard Journal reported.