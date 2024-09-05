12 accessories to set up the perfect glamp camp

If you've always wanted to enjoy the outdoors but can't fathom the idea of sleeping on the floor, glamorous camping or glamping might be the solution.

Want to elevate your camping game to glamping? First, consider improving your sleeping area to include an air mattress or cot. Glampers are also keen on carving out a luxury living area with couches and soft furnishings. Make sure to pack a heater or fan – depending on when in the year you set out to enjoy the outdoors. Remember, campers suffer through it, but glampers are all about the glamor of nature. And don't forget to up your culinary game – a hot dog by the campfire is fine, but you can also pack accessories to whip up a gourmet meal.

Here are 12 products to help you set up a glamp camp:

The Ozark Trail 12-Person Glamping Tent, $199 at Walmart, has several windows and a large screen room sitting area, making it a great option for families. The tent is roomy and has three separate rooms with plenty of windows to stargaze. It also has a screened-in porch and a living area. Another good option is this camping tent with three doors and two separate rooms, $279.95 on Amazon. The tent can be set up as a two-room cabin, perfect for families to set up a comfortable living area.

This portable camping fan with an LED lantern on Amazon is an essential combination of a tent fan and a camping light. The rechargeable battery allows the fan to run for up to 20 hours and is easy to hang inside your tent. Or add a touch of elegance to your lamp decor with this portable USB lantern from Fly Achilles, which dims low enough to double up as a night light.

Bring luxury like a charcuterie board along to enjoy under the stars. This Charcuterie Container is the perfect way to transport your favorite meats, cheeses and fruits. The snack box has eight compartments where you can store foods one by one to avoid mixture. It can also help keep your kitchen or countertop clean and tidy.

There is no need to sacrifice comfort when it comes to sleeping arrangements in your glam camp. This folding camp cot with mat is an Amazon bestseller and gets high marks from reviewers for its comfort and easy transport. You can also buy a similar XXL cot at Walmart.

The Stanley Pour-Over Set includes a pour-over filter and a mug to brew and serve coffee. It is designed to be easy to use and clean and doesn't require paper filters. If you are making coffee for a large group, try this hard-wearing Yeti French press, which is double-walled and insulated to keep your drink hot.

Reviewers said this KingCamp double inflatable sofa is comfortable to lounge on and can even be used for sleeping. The loveseat inflatable camping chair has a large seating surface suitable for two to three adults at the same time. The air chair is equipped with a separate foot pump, which can inflate the entire product in about five minutes. At Walmart, you can also set up this two-person, fully padded camping loveseat for $99.

Dress up your tent with a glamping mat that will add a layer of luxurious warmth to your room and keep the floor of your tent from getting dirty. This stylish camp mat by Glamplife at Walmart is easy to clean. If it gets messy, sweep or hose off any debris or mud that is tracked onto it and enjoy. You can buy a similar mat but in a different design on sale for $16.98 at Amazon.

Don't give up your privacy just because you are camping. This privacy pop-up pod from Amazon is a great place to change or set up a portable bathroom. It automatically sets up in seconds.

Don't overlook the convenience of packing a portable toilet, especially if your campsite's bathrooms are far away. This Amazon retractable toilet is small, lightweight and can be adjusted to different heights.

Store your gear in these large-capacity soft-sided storage bags from Amazon. Reviewers said they liked the large storage capacity and durability of these bags. This Northface base camp large gearbox, $175 at Backcountry, features internal and external pockets to aid organization.

This height-adjustable bamboo camping table on Amazon is the perfect accessory for your glamping set-up. Use it to eat dinner or lower it to gather over a game of cards. Grab this smaller aluminum folding table, on sale for $36.98 at Walmart.

The Eureka! Ignite stove is easy to pack but powerful enough to cook a campsite feast. It uses two propane burners to deliver 10,000 BTUs of cooking power. It has a two-turn simmer control for precise flame adjustment and is ideal for small groups.