How to host a Super Bowl watch party and where to stream the big game

If you aren't headed to New Orleans to watch the Super Bowl this year, you might want to consider hosting a watch party. Hosting a Super Bowl watch party can be as simple as having a few friends over with bowls of chips and dips to watch the game together or planning an even more elaborate shindig.

To start, make sure you are able to watch the game. This year you can watch Super Bowl LIX live on Fox on Feb. 9th. The game will also air on Fox Sports , Telemundo and on NFL digital platforms . Fox will also stream the Super Bowl on its free, ad-supported streamer Tubi .

Enhance your viewing experience with a new TV. Beyond watching the game, make your party a success with a well planned menu, decorations and activities. Transforming your space can be just as fun as the party itself, especially when there are so many fun and quirky decorations available online. Since the game is coming from New Orleans, you could plan around a Mardi Gras theme. For food, festive serving trays are a great addition. You can also consider making it a potluck, setting a budget and encouraging participation.

Here are 10 picks to help you host a fun Super Bowl party:

Original price: $1,999.99

When it comes to TV size – the bigger, the better, especially if you are hosting a large crowd. This Sony 65-inch TV from Best Buy is the perfect centerpiece for your party with slim styling and cinematic picture and sound to match. Amazon Prime members can order this TV for $1,598 on Amazon and get next day delivery.

Have your guests play Super Bowl squares. This Super Bowl Squares Poster from Amazon is high-quality and sturdy. Or try playing a game of Super Bowl bingo with these bingo cards on sale for $12.99 at Walmart .

Use football drink stirrers to add a little flair to everyone’s cocktails. This set of four stirrers is made with a sturdy and rigid acrylic plastic material that is shatter-proof and food safe.

This grass table runner will give a field-like flair to your table. This runner comes with white tape to help you create a lifelike football field. This table runner by Talking Tables, $52.48 at Walmart , features yard line markings and touchdown zones just like a football field.

The Touchdown Party Pack from Walmart comes with 24 football themed cups, plates, napkins and tablecloth. It has everything you need to host the perfect Super Bowl party. This party pack, $24.98 on Amazon, has a touchdown theme and includes a banner.

These Super Bowl cups make great keepsakes that your guests will want to take home after the party. The cup's design features the official Super Bowl LIX logo and the official 2025 Super Bowl game ball.

Add these paper plates to your table for another keepsake idea. These plates come in a pack of 24 and feature the New Orleans Superdome, the iconic home of the New Orleans Saints, set against a blue and purple sunset.

Set your sweets or fruits out on this beautiful three-tier serving tray from Amazon. The trays are made of high-quality materials and are a perfect display for making your treats stand out.

Looking for a unique way to serve your chips? This snack stadium set on Amazon brings the stadium atmosphere right into your home. The set features nine separate compartments to serve potato chips, chicken fingers, fries and more.

