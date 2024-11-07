10 gifts your host will love this Thanksgiving

The holidays can be stressful for all of those hosting huge get-togethers, so bringing a host gift is a considerate way to say thank you for all the work they’re doing. Host gifts range from thoughtful cheese boards to a simple bottle of wine or even a good book.

It's not just about the material gift but the recognition and appreciation it symbolizes. Whether it's gourmet coffee and tea to savor later or a delicious smelling candle, any gift from this list is sure to bring a smile to your host’s face.

The perfect gift for anyone who likes to host often is a new cheese board. It provides a place for the host to display everything from cheeses to olives, meats and other charcuterie. Wayfair has a cheese board with a pull-out drawer complete with six different cheese knives. Amazon also has a wooden cheese board with two pull out boards that have little dishes for charcuterie.

Any good party has a bottle of wine. You can help the host serve it with a wine decanter. You can go simple with this elegant wine decanter from Amazon, or you can go classy with a Fiorella decanter from Anthropologie. It has a gorgeous gold flower pattern that makes a statement.

Want to go the extra mile? You can also bring your host a set of wine glasses they can use for future parties and gatherings. This set of four wine glasses from Walmart is affordable yet still stylish.

Avoid the wrapping with a wine and cheese gift set you can send straight to the door of your favorite host. Hickory Farms has a simple cabernet and savory snack collection with salami, cheese, crackers and, of course, wine. Hosts who prefer white wine will love the white wine gift box from Harry and David. It features nuts, cheeses, spreads and wine.

If you don’t want to show up to Thanksgiving empty-handed, you can bring a cheese and sausage plate from The Swiss Colony Store or get a mini Hickory Farms meat and cheese set from Walmart.

An apron is ideal for hosts who love to cook. You can easily customize the apron to their personal style and taste. Maison d' Hermine aprons come in beautiful patterns and have a zip-up pocket in the front, perfect for a phone or other gadgets.

The sports fans in your life will also appreciate an NFL apron from Wayfair. You can get most teams, and the apron comes with a matching chef’s hat.

A candle is an easy gift to get. With the holiday season upon us, a candle that invokes the scents of winter, Christmas and all the other holidays. Yankee Candle has hundreds of scent options that are ideal go-to candles for any host. You can go classic with a balsam and fir candle or go sweet with a Christmas Cookie scent that’ll make everyone at the party’s mouth water.

You can bring the refreshments for after the meal by gifting coffee or tea to your host. You can get a three-pack of different Starbucks roasts from Amazon. You get a house blend and a breakfast blend, plus the Pike Place roast.

If your host prefers tea, you can get a sampler of herbal tea from The Tea Spot. You’ll get six mini tins with the shop’s top-selling herbal teas. For hosts who prefer hot chocolate, you can get a festive tin of Starbucks hot cocoa from Walmart.

When you just don’t know what to get, tea towels are always a strong option. Amazon has a six-pack of tea towels in different patterns and multiple different colors to choose from. Wayfair has a cotton tea towel set in a variety of blues, greens, yellows and reds.

An elegant serving bowl customized to your host’s style is always a good gift, particularly if your host is frequently throwing parties. Pfaltzgraff has a stoneware serving bowl with a reactive glaze that looks gorgeous when it catches the light. There’s also a giant wooden serving bowl from Amazon that’s great for salads, pasta dishes and anything else you need a tall bowl for.

A good book is always a welcome gift. There’s quite literally an option for everyone. True crime lovers will appreciate "All Good People Here" by true crime podcast host, Ashley Flowers. Sci-fi and fantasy readers can pick up the latest books in Jeff Vandermeer’s Southern Reach trilogy, "Absolution". Finally, there’s also "Swift River," a story of family mythology that’s a B&N Discover Prize winner.

A vase and some flowers to put in it is a simple but classy gift many hosts will really appreciate. Anthropologie has truly unique set of vases with floral patterns and in unique shapes and sizes. Amazon also has more basic vases that are sure to match any style.