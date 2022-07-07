Coastal grandmother style: New fashion trend doesn’t require grandkids

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wearing your grandma’s clothes is in!

What might’ve been considered "old" in earlier days has now become a nation-sweeping new fashion trend called the coastal grandmother — and you don’t need grandkids to be part of it. Not at all.

The trend, coined by Lex Nicoleta of TikTok, combines everything that gives off chic coastal vibes — from beachy and easy-to-wear clothing to cedar-shingled homes on the water, Ina Garten recipes and Nancy Meyers movies.

SELENA GOMEZ'S VIRAL MASCARA HACK WOWS FANS ON TIKTOK: ‘REVOLUTIONARY’

Nicoleta advised that trend followers invest in a few staple items, including a white button-down shirt, a bucket hat, a white dress with a delicate silhouette, linen pants or shorts, a cozy sweatshirt, vintage sunglasses and a neutral-toned sandal.

"Cozy kitchen and finance husband are not included," she joked in a TikTok video. "Sorry about that."

A-list celebrities including Martha Stewart and Meryl Streep influenced the trend with their own aesthetics, including Diane Keaton's beachy look in the 2003 film "Something’s Gotta Give" — Jack Nicholson and Keanu Reeves also starred in that movie — which has apparently set the standard.

Nicoleta told Fox News Digital she drew inspiration from her own coastal grandmother as the aesthetic came to life.

Nicoleta shared in an interview with Fox News Digital this week that she's always been drawn to the sense of "coziness and safety" that comes along with beach-side lifestyle.

She said she drew inspiration from her own coastal grandmother as the aesthetic came to life.

The reason the style is resonating with people, Nicoleta assumed, is because the public has taken the time to "slow down" ever since the coronavirus pandemic, while focusing on "what makes us truly happy."

"It’s about the way you live your life," she said.

She referenced the importance of "slowing down and taking time to enjoy the little things, like flipping through magazines and sipping tea on a Sunday morning or preparing a dinner with the day’s farmer's market finds."

ANTIQUE FURNITURE SALES ARE ON THE RISE AMID INFLATION, SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES

"That is the beautiful thing about it — it’s for everyone."

Nicoleta also said she feels "passionate" about showcasing how women get better with age.

"We’re sold this bill of goods that says that we peak in our 20s, and then it’s downhill from there," she said. "This is just simply not the case."

The coastal grandmother trend has taken off on social media.

The hashtag has received 149.5 million views and counting on TikTok so far.

Major style brands such as Harper’s Bazaar, Lingua Franca NYC and Vogue have all given some attention to the trend.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Vogue.com considered coastal grandmother the "hottest trend for summer" in a Memorial Day weekend feature.

The overall coastal gran aesthetic has also been adopted into interior design and home décor.

Home essentials to nail the vibe include a cozy kitchen, a thriving garden, a bowl of lemons and plenty of ginger jars, Nicoleta noted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a post on Instagram, tableware and décor brand even Lenox featured simplistic, porcelain bowls and captioned the photo, "Coastal grandmother is here to stay!"