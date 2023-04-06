Everything you need to know about Holy Saturday: Why is it important?

Holy Saturday is the final day of Holy Week.

It is when Christians all over the world prepare to celebrate and observe the resurrection of their lord and savior Jesus Christ.

The day also concludes the Lenten season for the Catholic denomination and is the last day of Christ's death.

Some Christians choose to celebrate the day with vigils and church services, while others believe it is a day of reflection and prayer.

What is Holy Saturday?

Holy Saturday occurs between Good Friday, the day Jesus Christ was crucified, and Easter, when he was resurrected after dying for the sins of mankind, according to the Christian religion.

Holy Saturday is recognized by many Christian denominations as the final day of the Lenten season, just before Easter Sunday.

The Catholic Church often acknowledges the day of Jesus' death with a holy vigil and service.

The day also signifies when the Christian Messiah descended into hell to save the souls that had been lost there since the beginning of time. Tens of millions of Christians across the world prepare to commemorate Holy Saturday before celebrating the resurrection of the Son of God.

What is the significance of Holy Saturday?

Following the death of Christ, the Bible states that his followers and family held a vigil outside his tomb, awaiting his resurrection. However, Holy Saturday for many of Christ's followers was filled with confusion and sorrow as many of them feared they would be arrested and punished.

For many Christians, Holy Saturday represents the importance of being faithful to Christ even in times of sorrow and despair.

In addition, the Catholic denomination recognizes Holy Saturday as the time when Christ descended into the underworld to free the souls and sinners trapped since the world began. This interpretation represents that Jesus not only died for the sins of every living soul present and in the future but also rescued souls of the past who perished before the crucifixion.

While Orthodox and Catholic churches host candlelit vigils and services honoring the death of Christ, Protestants, Lutherans and Methodists believe Holy Saturday should be a time of reflection and prayer with no services between Good Friday and Christ's Sunday resurrection.

What do Christians eat on Holy Saturday?

Throughout the Lenten season, Catholic churches and their members follow strict dietary practices and fasts in order to commemorate the struggle and sacrifice of Jesus during Holy Week. Although Holy Saturday is the last day of Lent, Catholics do practice some dietary laws just before Eastertide; but other denominations, such as Protestants and Lutherans, do not enforce these traditions.

Catholics do not eat meat on all Fridays of the year, Ash Wednesday and Holy Saturday. Typically, if you are between the ages of 18-59, you are encouraged to follow these dietary traditions as a Catholic.

Do Christians fast on Holy Saturday?

In most Christian denominations, fasting on Holy Saturday is not mandatory, but Catholics may still choose to fast if possible or not eat meat.

During the early days of the Christian church, Holy Saturday was the only day before Easter when Christians would fast.

The Catholic Church mandates that its followers observe Ash Wednesday and Good Friday as days of fasting and abstinence; however, if possible, the Church recommends fasting until the evening on Holy Saturday.