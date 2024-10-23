10 food storage solutions for your holiday leftovers

Storing holiday food, whether its leftovers from a big meal, side dishes for a potluck, or edible treats you want to gift, requires a little forethought to guarantee items arrive safely or store easily in your fridge.

First, consider the item you are looking to transport. For example, if it is a hot casserole, don't bother reheating it; transport it in the dish you used to cook it. If you are handing out cookies or cupcakes with frosting, ensure your storage container won't compromise the design.

Here are 10 food storage solutions to help you store or transport food this holiday and beyond:

For a more convenient option, consider the insulated casserole carrier from Amazon. It's designed with a food-grade aluminum foil lining and padded foam for excellent thermal resistance. This carrier keeps your food warm for up to six hours and is leakproof, making it a stress-free solution for transporting your hot dishes. This bakeware carrier, $29.99 from OXO, has longer handles that make it more comfortable to carry when something is heavy.

Ensure your pie arrives intact with the help of this durable pie carrier from Amazon. Made of premium BPA-free plastic, it features an airtight shape and a tight lid, keeping your pie safe during transport. The OXO Good Grips Glass 9-inch Pie Plate, $14.99 on OXO, is built to withstand extreme temperature changes, so you can take food directly from the freezer or fridge to the oven or microwave without cracking.

This collapsible cake/cupcake carrier from The Container Store is a versatile food container perfect for transporting baked treats. The top handle ensures effortless carrying and collapses to half its height for easy storage. It holds up to 24 cupcakes or a 10-inch round cake and is dishwasher-safe. Display your sweet treats on this beautiful bamboo stand for $35.99 from Amazon. This four-tier cake stand redefines the traditional cupcake tower, allowing your cakes and cupcakes to be displayed like a blossoming flower.

10 TOYS THAT WILL BE HOT THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Upgrade your food storage to glass with this Caraway 14-piece set from Amazon. The glass container set features clear glass lids for easy viewing, putting your leftovers in the spotlight. This set of 15 glass containers, $39.99 on Wayfair, comes with a silicone seal to ensure zero leak or spilling.

Use these festive tins from Amazon to carry your Thanksgiving treats to your holiday parties. They are great for transporting leftovers and desserts. This 15-piece set, $9.97 at Walmart, is a great disposable option that you can put straight in the microwave.

Store leftover soup in these silicone freezer molds with lids. They are made from 100% food-grade silicone and are BPA-free. They are oven, microwave and dishwasher safe, and they have thick silicone walls and a steel-embedded rim for extra sturdiness.

Original price: $119

If you are looking to store Thanksgiving classics like Turkey long-term, consider a vacuum sealer. This vacuum sealer from Amazon locks in flavor and nutrition. Use your sealer to send your guests home with servings of stuffing, turkey and pumpkin pie. This 8-in-1 automatic vacuum sealer, $99.99 at Walmart, is easy to use, delivering a host of functions with the push of one button.

BUNDLE UP FOR YOUR FAVORITE FALL ACTIVITIES WITH THIS OUTDOOR APPAREL

Arrange your edible gifts in these elegant bakery boxes from Amazon. They are excellent creative gifts for your guests at any event. This festive box set, $17.99 at Walmart, is perfect for Christmas cookies.

Original price: $129.99

This Rubbermaid BPA-free, 44-piece food storage set has everything you need to store leftovers. It is airtight, leakproof and microwave-safe. The containers are also freezer-safe and can be stacked to optimize fridge space. You can also buy the same set for $136.99 at Walmart.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Store unused fresh produce in the OXO GreenSaver Produce Keeper, which uses a carbon filter that absorbs ethylene gas, a plant hormone that speeds up the ripening and rotting process. The container also keeps your produce elevated in a removable basket to promote airflow and prevent moisture buildup by keeping produce away from the bottom and sides of the container. Try this three-piece fresh produce container set, for $38.98 at Amazon, to help prevent spoilage of your fruits and vegetables.