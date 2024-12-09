10 holiday gift ideas for dog parents

Whether the winter has brought a new puppy to your home or your dog has been part of the family for years, you can check out these puppy gifts that are sure to be a hit this Christmas. And if you're training your Christmas pup, a new routine is about patience, but some things can help make the transition easier.

If someone on your gift list is an animal lover, you could consider a puppy-related present. Surprise them with a curated box of dog treats and toys tailored to their pup's interests or help them discover their pup's breed heritage and learn more about its potential personality traits with a DNA test. This list has 10 great gifts perfect for any pet parent this Christmas:

Original price: $69.66

Anti-anxiety dog beds make your puppy or new dog feel comfortable and secure. This dog anxiety bed from Funny Fuzzy features a supportive foam structure, offering vital neck support to improve your pet's posture during rest, ensuring relaxation and comfort. Plus, it's easy to clean with its detachable and machine-washable features. You can buy the bed on Amazon, too, for $89.99.

Original price: $44.99

Snuggle Puppy from PetSmart is the all-natural solution for an anxious pet by mimicking a warm, comfortable, furry best friend. Whether they're new to the family or perhaps just going through a tough time, Snuggle Puppy is designed to provide comfort and relieve anxiety in your four-legged friend. This Snuggle Puppy, $49.95 on Amazon, comes with three heat packs.

Training treats are essential, especially if you are training a food-motivated breed. These bacon-flavored treats from Walmart are a dog favorite and come in a bag of 500, so you will stay supplied. This one-pound bag of Amazon brand wag treats, $10.18, makes great bite-sized rewards for your dog during training. Chicken is the primary ingredient, and they're made in the USA.

Gift the new dog a BarkBox full of holiday flair. For $35, you can send a one-time box or, for $99, a box of treats for the next three months. BarkBox sells its plush toys individually on Amazon, too. This FA la la la Lattes holiday plush toy, $20, is a fun choice.

Original price: $199

Embark dog DNA test kits test for more than 230,000 genetic markers and 350 dog breeds, including dingoes, coyotes, wolves and village dogs. Embark uses patented technology to find your dog's family members based on their shared DNA. You get results in as little as two to four weeks. Or try the Wisdom Panel Breed Discovery Dog DNA Kit, $84.99 on Amazon, to learn more about your dog.

Original price: $19.99

Help new dog owners keep dogs engaged by giving them a puzzle feeder. This level two Intermediate dog puzzle and slow feeder all-in-one are great for pets with little-to-no puzzle experience while providing an interactive challenge for smart dogs. Puzzle feeders help reduce dog anxiety and redirect unwanted behaviors like excessive barking, chewing and digging. You can also buy this feeder for $19.99 at PetSmart.

Original price: $139.99

This automatic Wi-Fi-operated food bowl allows you to schedule, track and manually deliver feedings with your Android or Apple smart device. Plus, you can watch a live video camera feed so you can monitor and engage with your pet while you are away from home. Buy the feeder on Amazon for $89.99.

Original price: $49.99

With this tracker, on sale at Amazon, you can set up virtual fences and always know your dog's location. You can also monitor your dog's daily health, sleep patterns and activity levels through the Tractive app, available on iOS and Android, to keep it in optimal shape.

Evolv is Diggs' slimmest dog crate, with a novel "playpen mode" and modular design. The removable ceiling panel easily converts it into a playpen. You can add or reposition up to four doors to fit your space or give your pup freedom as needed. This dog crate, $169.99 on Amazon, doubles as furniture to fit seamlessly into your living space.

Original price: $57.98

This pet hair roller is effective for dog hair removal. This reusable lint roller requires no adhesives or sticky tape and can be used repeatedly.