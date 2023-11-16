10 Secret Santa gifts for under $30 you can find on Amazon

Choosing the perfect gift for a Secret Santa or White Elephant gift exchange doesn't have to be challenging, with the hundreds of selections available under $30 on Amazon. Whether it's an annual tradition in your family or enjoying the festivities with co-workers, you can find unique gifts that will be cherished throughout the holiday season and beyond.

If you want to take advantage of the many benefits of a Prime membership during the holiday season (and beyond!)—including fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals, and the option to Buy With Prime – you'll want to join now. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Here are 10 unique and personalized presents, all $30 and under, that will help you in your quest for the perfect gift.

Massage Gun Deep Tissue, $29.99

The deep tissue massage gun has 10 massage heads, each aimed at different muscles. After the massage gun hits the muscles, it can promote blood circulation, decompose lactic acid, and relieve muscle soreness after exercise. You can get it for $10 off the list price using an Amazon coupon.

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $39.99, now $26.98

The mini ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner is perfect for keeping in your car or truck. The vacuum is compact, lightweight and easy to use. The accompanying car cleaning kit includes three attachments for detailing and a carry bag. It conveniently plugs into your car and has a 16-foot cord.

YETI Rambler 12 oz Bottle $25.00

This YETI Rambler 12 oz Bottle is insulated, reusable and 100% leakproof. It is made of kitchen-grade stainless steel and comes in many colors. It is also dishwasher safe.

Topcee Oversized Blanket Hoodie Sweatshirt with Zip $26.99, now $22.43

Keep cozy and warm this winter with the Topcee Oversized Blanket Hoodie Sweatshirt with Zip. This update to the ever-popular blanket sweatshirt includes a zipper and large pockets. The zipper makes it easier to get on and off. The pockets will keep your hands warm and also hold your valuables.

Grilljoy BBQ Grill Tools Set with Thermometer and Meat Injector $46.99, now $26.99

Grilljoy 30PCS BBQ Grill Tools Set with Thermometer and Meat Injector is the ultimate grilling utensil set. The set includes a 4-in-1 spatula, meat fork, power tong, meat injector, thermometer, cleaning brush, 8 corn holders, salt and pepper shakers, knife, basting brush, four BBQ skewers, silicone glove and stainless steel straw. The tools are made from high-quality stainless steel that is rust-resistant.

Electric Wine Bottle Opener $29.99

This Electric Wine Bottle Opener will help you effortlessly remove a cork in 10 seconds. It's perfect for any wine lover and comes with a wine Aerator, foil cutter and wine stopper.

SMIRLY Charcuterie Boards Gift Set $29.99

This SMIRLY Charcuterie Boards Gift Set is the perfect size for displaying a variety of delicious delectables, including meats, cheeses of various textures, crackers, veggies, fruit, jellies and jams, dips and more. The board has a matching round bamboo fruit tray, four serving knives, six sampler forks and two ceramic serving bowls for sauces and dips.

Nostalgia Tabletop Indoor Electric S'mores Maker $29.59

Too cold outside? Bring your s'mores game indoors with the Nostalgia Tabletop Indoor Electric S'mores Maker. This home s'mores maker includes two stainless steel forks and 4-compartment trays to share ingredients to give you all the equipment to make perfectly roasted s'mores every time without the hassle of building a fire.

20-Piece Cocktail Mixology Shaker Set $23.99

This 20-piece Cocktail Mixology Shaker Set includes everything you need to quickly and easily create the most complex drinks without making a mess! The set consists of a shaker, bar spoon, corkscrew, muddler, strainer, double jigger, measuring cup, stoppers, bottle pourers, brushes, tongs, ice stones and a bamboo stand.

Cleverfy Shower Steamers Aromatherapy $19.99, now $16.99

Bring the serenity of a spa to your home with this set of six Aromatherapy Shower Steamers, which includes the sublime scents of lavender, menthol eucalyptus, vanilla, watermelon, grapefruit and peppermint. The steamers are cruelty-free with essential oils and natural fragrances, offering pleasantly strong scents.