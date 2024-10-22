10 holiday baking must-haves you need to make cookies, cakes and more

One of the most magical parts of Christmas is baking all your favorite cakes, cookies, candy and everything in between. This year, break out your family recipes and accessorize your bakes with Christmasy cupcake liners and printed rolling pins. You can turn cakes into masterpieces with holiday-themed bundt pans and decorative mixing bowls.

This holiday season, add some extra joy to your celebration with festive cookware and baking accessories. Here are 10 holiday baking necessities that’ll take your holidays up a notch.

No matter what cupcakes you’re making, you can make them festive by adding Christmas cupcake wrappers. Amazon has red, white and green cupcake wrappers that give a Christmas candy feel to your baked goods. Dollar tree also has a large variety pack of Christmas cupcake liners that have different Christmas scenes.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Original price: $8.98

Christmas cookies are a staple of the holiday season, so Christmas cookie cutters are a must. Get cookie cutters from Amazon in the shapes of trees, angels, gingerbread men and snowflakes. William and Sonoma also has a set of eight cookie cutters in classic Christmas shapes.

Original price: $42.50

You can create gorgeous cakes with the help of Nordic ware pans. They come in different styles and scenes, so you can customize them to your personal holiday style. Amazon has a Christmas wreath Nordic ware pan that’s ideal for bundt cakes or pound cakes.

Amazon also has a star of David bundt pan, also perfect for bundt cakes. Wayfair has a pine forest bundt pan that helps you create intricate winter cakes.

IT'S FALL BAKING SEASON, HERE ARE THE 10 THINGS YOU NEED TO BAKE ALL YOUR FAVORITES

Original price: $13.54

Keep your clothes from getting covered in flour and frosting with a festive holiday apron. Choose between different Christmas patterns when you go with this holiday apron from Amazon. You can also go red, white and green plaid with this apron from Wayfair.

Celebrate Hanukkah with a delicious cake shaped like a menorah. This long-lasting, durable menorah-shaped cake pan will be a favorite for years to come.

GET READY FOR FALL POTLUCKS WITH THESE COOKING AND PARTY ESSENTIALS

Original price: $19.95

Need some inspiration for your holiday baking? Grab some holiday cookbooks full of delicious recipes your entire family will love. There’s The Christmas Cookie Cookbook with hundreds of cookie recipes to choose from.

Anyone who loves Harry Potter will also appreciate the Harry Potter: Official Christmas Cookbook, filled with baked goods recipes and whole meals. Jewish bakers can also find plenty of options in The Artisanal Kitchen: Jewish Holiday Baking.

Original price: $27.99

Pulling out the holiday oven mitts signals that it’s really the holiday season. Celebrate and keep your hands safe with these durable red KitchenAid oven mittens from Amazon. You can choose from different greens and darker reds as well. There’s also an oven mitt and potholder combo with restive plaid and Christmas trees from Spode.

Christmas cookies just got a little more festive thanks to this Christmas embossed rolling pin from Amazon. It features gingerbread men, candy canes and a rocking horse, good for bakers looking for the vintage feel of Christmas. Wayfair also has snowflake rolling pins for a general winter vibe.

Original price: $11.99

After you're done baking, packing up all your baked goods for your family and friends is the next step. Having holiday-themed treat boxes makes your cookies even more festive. Get a 36-piece cookie box set from Amazon with gingerbread-shaped boxes or find a 12-piece set of snowflake boxes at Oriental Trading.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Mix up all your cookie dough in holiday-themed mixing bowls. You can make baking even more magical with this beautiful Christmas bouquet mixing bowl from Stonewall kitchen or a Christmas tree mixing bowl with a classic charm.