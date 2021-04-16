Hero dog rescues owner from knife-wielding mugger: 'My little lifesaver'

This dog’s bite was worse than her bark -- at least for the man allegedly trying to rob her owner.

Amy Edmondson, 30, from Southend-on-Sea, U.K., was heading home from a walk with her dog, Star, last week around 11:30 p.m., when a couple approached her and asked for directions, Edmondson told SWNS.

When she turned to show them where to go, the man attacked her, Edmondson told the news agency. The man reportedly jumped on her back, pushed her to the ground and held a knife to her throat.

"They kept saying give me your money, where’s your money, we need your money," The Basildon Canvey Southend Echo.

She told SWNS she was on the ground "for what felt like forever."

"I just kept thinking, I'm going to die, there's no way to get this bloke off me," Edmondson told The Echo.

She also worried about what was going to happen to her 9-year-old son Riley.

"All I was thinking was that my son was going to grow up without a mum [sic] and my dog was going to be without me," she told the newspaper.

Thankfully, Star was there to step in.

"Then I let go of my dog’s lead and she just jumped on him and started biting his leg," Edmondson said.

"She wouldn't let go," Edmondson added, per SWNS. "The woman ran off at that point, and the bloke was saying, 'Get this f---ing dog off me'."

When Edmondson told him to get off her so she could get Star, he ran away too, Edmondson said.

Edmondson said that she didn’t really expect Star, a pit bull mix, to attack her mugger -- but she was so grateful Star did.

"It was actually really out of character for her - she's the most loving little dog usually, she would lick anyone to death," Edmondson told SWNS.

"Star is my little lifesaver," she added. "Without her I wouldn’t be here. She’s the most loving dog you will meet. I have never seen her like that but it just shows she was protecting me."