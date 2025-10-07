Is it healthier to freeze your bread first? Plus, divers discover pricey coins from shipwreck

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.
TOP 3:
COOL CARBS: A bread-freezing hack has some science behind it as dietitians discuss the real benefits of certain bread types.
AUTUMN TIPS: An influencer reveals how to make healthy alternatives to their fall favorite coffees.
REMARKABLE FIND: Gold and silver coins worth about $1 million are found in Florida waters from Spanish ships that sank in the 1700s.
MORE IN LIFESTYLE
OCTOBER SAVINGS – Shop for home must-haves like kitchen gadgets, cleaning tools and security upgrades. Continue reading…
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE
STREAM FOX NATION
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion