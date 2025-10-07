Expand / Collapse search
Is it healthier to freeze your bread first? Plus, divers discover pricey coins from shipwreck

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Hands putting two loafs of wheat and brown bread in reserve on a shelf of a home freezer

Freezing bread and then toasting it before eating may alter how the body digests it, experts say. (iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

COOL CARBS: A bread-freezing hack has some science behind it as dietitians discuss the real benefits of certain bread types.

AUTUMN TIPS: An influencer reveals how to make healthy alternatives to their fall favorite coffees.

REMARKABLE FIND: Gold and silver coins worth about $1 million are found in Florida waters from Spanish ships that sank in the 1700s.

Silver found next to diver smiling

Gold and silver coins worth roughly $1 million were recently recovered from a historic 1715 Spanish shipwreck off Florida's Treasure Coast. (1715 Fleet - Queens Jewels, LLC)

