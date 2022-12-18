Hanukkah menorah in Tel Aviv breaks world record for largest menorah built of Legos

A Hanukkah menorah in this city in Israel set a Guinness world record on Thursday for the largest menorah built completely of LEGO blocks.

Amnon (Marc) Applbaum, a commercial real estate developer and engineer who was appointed by the project as a measurement specialist, said, "I hereby declare that this menorah beats the current Guinness Record for the largest LEGO brick menorah, which was 4x4x0.3 meters. I measured it to be 4.5 meters high, which is 14.7 feet by 4.4 meters wide."

He added, "It was built out of more than 130,000 bricks with no adhesive or structural support beyond the magical power of the LEGO bricks themselves."

The holiday of Hanukkah is symbolized by the lighting of menorahs, the spinning of dreidels, the cooking of fried latkes and the exchanging of gifts.

Jews in Israel and all over the world celebrate the eight nights of Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, to commemorate the miracles performed amid the Maccabean revolt against Israel’s Greek king, who wished to limit their religious practices.

Hanukkah celebrates the rededication of the Second Temple after the revolt in Jerusalem and starts on Sunday evening this year, Dec. 18, and runs until the night of Dec. 26.

The Jewish holy text, the Talmud, says that Hanukkah recalls the miracle of a single vial of oil used to light the menorah found inside the desecrated temple that stayed alight for eight days.

The giant LEGO menorah will be lighted each night of the eight nights of Hanukkah.

Yoav Gaon, CEO of Tor Group and LEGO Israel, said, "The LEGO values of creativity, imagination, learning, fun and quality were brought to life through the incredible event of creating the largest menorah from 130,000 LEGO bricks, as hundreds of kids, parents and grandparents attempted to break the Guinness record."

He added, "The result was a menorah 4.5 meters in height and 4.4 meters in width, embodying the values of miracles through fun, imagination, and play."

The LEGO menorah can be seen at the LEGO store in the Tel Aviv shopping mall Dizengoff Center.

Gaon continued, "I'm excited to share that the LEGO-certified Store Israel has built the world's largest LEGO brick menorah, measuring more than 4.5 meters height and 4.4 meters wide, and built out of more than 130,000 bricks."

He said, "The sculpture is made exclusively out of single LEGO bricks and was assembled by children and families as part of a Hannukah LEGO festival. The menorah has no inner or outer structural support or glue except for the LEGO bricks themselves, with over 130,000 bricks."

Gaon also said, "Hundreds of kids, parents and grandparents created in the last three days the largest menorah from 130 thousands LEGO bricks — attempting to break the Guinness record. The incredible event resulted in a menorah 4.5 meter in height and 4.4 meter in width and brought to life the values of miracles through fun, imagination and play."

Guinness, which accepted the LEGO Israel store proposal to build the world’s largest LEGO menorah, has not yet commented on the reported new record.

It is slated to take a week before Guinness certifies the achievement.

Fox News’ Yael Halon contributed to this report.