Hanukkah around the world
Jewish around the world celebrate the first day of Hanukkah which is also know as Festival of Lights. This year, survivors of the Nazi Holocaust are gathering in four cities around the world for menorah-lighting ceremonies.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Hanukkah-Moscow.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Moscow, Russia: People attend a celebration of the Jewish feast of Hanukkah in Revolution Square.Sergei Karpukhin/TASS via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Hanukkah-Moscow.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Hanukkah-Moscow-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Moscow Russia: Celebration in Revolution Square.Sergei Karpukhin/TASS via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Hanukkah-Moscow-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Hanukkah-New-York.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New York, United States: As a menorah is lighted, symbolizing the first day of Hanukkah, survivors of the Holocaust and other participants gather at the Museum of Jewish Heritage, to recognize International Holocaust Survivors Night.Craig Ruttle/APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Hanukkah-New-York.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Hanukkah-Israel.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Jerusalem, Israel: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lights Hanukkah candles with US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, at the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray in Jerusalem's old city,Sebastian Scheiner/APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Hanukkah-Israel.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Hanukkah-Bremen-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Bremen, Germany: Rabbi Natanel Teitelbaum, left, lights a Hanukkah candle together with Holocaust survivor Grigori Skoblov (90) at the Hanukkah celebration in the Jewish Community Center in Bremen on the occasion of the "International Survivors' Night" of the Jewish Claims Conference.Jorg Sarbach/picture alliance via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Hanukkah-Bremen-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Hanukkah-London-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1London, England: Mayor Sadiq Khan greets a member of the public during the Chanukah in the Square event at Trafalgar Square on December 22, 2019.Pete Summers/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Hanukkah-London-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Hanukkah-Britain-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1London, England: Mayor Sadiq Khan, center, watches the lighting of a menorah during the annual Menorah Lighting Ceremony, in Trafalgar Square.Dominic Lipinski/APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Hanukkah-Britain-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Hanukkah-Russia-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Moscow, Russia: Holocaust survivor and WWII veteran Mikhail Spectr, 86, walks to make a toast. Spectr was taken to Jewry in 1941 at the age of 8 when Nazi soldiers arrived at his village in Ukraine Soviet republic. Spectr had been kept at ghetto in Transnistria, territory between Dniester and Southern Bug, occupied by the Nazi and its allies from 1941 and 1944.Alexander Zemlianichenko/APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Hanukkah-Russia-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Hanukkah-Russia-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Moscow, Russia: Holocaust survivor WWII veteran Mikhail Spectr, 86, center, helped by Rabbi Aaron Mamut, lights of a menorah during the annual Hanukkah Menorah Lighting Ceremony.Alexander Zemlianichenckohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Hanukkah-Russia-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Hanukkah-Germany-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Berlin, Germany: People congregate for a public Menorah ceremony near the Brandenburg Gate.Carlsten Koall/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Hanukkah-Germany-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Hanukkah-Germany-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Berlin, Germany: Josef Schuster, left, President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany and Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal light the first lamp of the Hanukkah menorah during a ceremony near the Brandenburg Gate.Carlsten Koall/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Hanukkah-Germany-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Hanukkah-Hungary.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Budapest, Hungary: Hungarian Hasidic Jewish religious leader Baruch Oberlander, right, lights the first lantern on a menorah as mayor of the 13th district Jozsef Toth looks on in a square in central Budapest, Hungary.Zsolt Szigetvary/MITI via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Hanukkah-Hungary.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Hanukkah-Hungary-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Budapest, Hungary: Unified Israelite Congregation of Hungary, EMIH, chief rabbi Slomo Koves, center, dances after the ceremonial lighting of the first lantern on a menorah in a square in central Budapest.Zsolt Szigetvary/MTI via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Hanukkah-Hungary-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Hanukkah-Poland.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Warsaw, Poland: Poland's chief rabbi Michael Schudrich, right, lights a Hanukkah candle. Poland was home to the largest Jewish community in World War II before the Holocaust. Today the Jewish community is very small.Czarek Sokolwski/APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Hanukkah-Poland.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 13