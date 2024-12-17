Hosting for Hannukah? Here are 9 Hannukah decorations to help you celebrate

As Hannukah approaches, it’s time to get ready to open your home to all your family and friends so you can celebrate together. This joyous eight-day festival is a time for reflection, togetherness and, of course, festive decor that brings the spirit of the holiday to life.

The right décor can help you infuse your space with the warmth and charm of Hanukkah, creating an atmosphere that’s festive and fun. From elegant Menorahs to cozy throw pillows and twinkling Star of David lights, these items will not only enhance your holiday decor but also honor the traditions of Hanukkah.

Original price: $19.99

This Hanukkah felt hanging from Michaels is the perfect addition to any decorations you already have. The candle flames can easily be removed and stuck back on each day as Hanukkah progresses.

Original price: $9.99

Star of David string lights add some festivity to your home. They go great wrapped around your Menorah or handing along an archway. They help remind everyone that enters your home what the holiday is all about.

Original price: $19.99

Serve any holiday meals on these Hanukkah paper plates and napkins. You get a 72-piece set, so it’s easy to host large holiday gatherings. The plates and napkins feature a beautiful Menorah in the classic Hanukkah blue and gold.

Make your tablescape the envy of all your family members with the help of this Hanukkah table runner from Amazon. With Menorahs at the end and a giant Star of David in the middle, this runner fits right into the festive season.

Every Hanukkah celebration needs a Menorah in the center. This beautiful Hanukkah Menorah from Amazon comes in gold, silver or blue and features a sleek, modern design. For a more classic, hand-painted design, this Menorah from Michaels is a beautiful addition to your holiday.

Throw pillows are a simple way to decorate for the holidays. There are all kinds of Hanukkah pillow options that can make your living room, guest room or bedroom more festive. Walmart has small Hanukkah throw pillows that feature everything there is to love about the holiday: Menorahs, dreidels, Stars of David and snowflakes.

You can get a funny pillow featuring a Hanu-cat from Wayfair, or a simple throw pillow with a Menorah and the saying "Let your light shine bright. Happy Hanukkah."

Ideal decorations for inside or outside your door, these Hanukkah hanging door banners show everyone your holiday spirit. Featuring sayings like "love and light," the banners demonstrate the true meaning of the holiday.

Keep your guests (and yourself) cozy with this Hanukkah-themed blanket. It has a fun glow in the dark design featuring Menoarahs, Stars of David and dreidels. It’s made from a super soft flannel material, so it’s great for cold winter nights when you just want to hang out under a blanket with the family.

Original price: $28.99

Serve wine, water or any other drinks in these festive stemless Hanukkah drinking glasses from Michaels. They’re made from a durable plastic, so there’s no need to worry if one is dropped. Each glass comes with its own unique design, so everyone in the family can pick their favorite.