Check out festive and faux options to find your perfect Christmas tree

With the holidays approaching, many homeowners consider the charm, practicality and safety of an artificial Christmas tree. In fact, nearly 77% will opt for a fake tree, spending an average of $78—according to the American Christmas Tree Association . Faux trees offer convenience, reduce environmental impact over time and are available in various styles to suit any home decor. Plus, if you plan to hit the road this holiday season, you don’t have to worry about leaving the tree behind.

There’s no doubt that artificial Christmas trees have come a long way over the years in design, realism and innovation. Whether you prefer a traditional green spruce tree or a modern upside-down version, there’s an option for every style and budget. With the right tree, you’ll enjoy a festive centerpiece that brings joy year after year without shedding needles all over your home or drying out and becoming a fire hazard. With that in mind, here are ten standout options for fake Christmas trees catering to all different tastes and budgets.

Pre-lit artificial trees like this fir tree style that stands 6.5 feet tall at Amazon are perfect for those looking to save time on stringing and untangling lights. These trees offer a hassle-free setup and the 650 pre-strung LED lights provide energy efficiency and durability. Just unbox it, assemble it, give the branches a fluff and voilà! If colorful lights are more your speed, we found a similar tree for just under $80 at Lowe’s.

Flocked trees are dusted with faux snow, bringing a winter wonderland vibe to your home. This high-end-looking one from King of Christmas is great for those who love the aesthetic of snow-covered branches. It also comes with 400 warm white LED lights.

Slim artificial trees (also known as pencil trees) like this pre-lit flocked Veikous version at Home Depot are ideal for apartments or smaller spaces with limited floor space, such as corners and hallways. Despite their compact size, they provide ample branches for decorating. Looking for a little more color? This one at Lowe’s comes complete with colored lights.

For those who want the look of a real tree without the mess, PVC and PE trees mimic the texture and appearance of natural branches. This lush green Treepool version contains a mixture of both PVC and PE and provides the perfect canvas for lights, garland and ornaments of your choosing. If 4 ft is too small, check out this 6.5-foot tree at Lowe’s for $178.

Fiber optic trees are a unique and colorful option that takes all the guesswork out of lighting up your tree. This Juegoal tree at Amazon lights up with shimmering, ever-changing hues, creating a magical effect and is accented with 48 clear snowflakes for an added touch. Looking for something a little more low-key and less flashy? This fiber optic spruce is $99 at Walmart.

Perfect for small spaces, offices or as secondary trees in bedrooms, tabletop trees bring festive charm in a compact size. This under $25 version at Amazon comes with everything you need, including lights, ornaments, and even the star on top. If you’re more rustic and simplistic in your tabletop-tree approach, this one at Amazon is a perfect choice with simple white lights and a burlap base.

When you’re looking to deck the halls beyond the interior of your home, outdoor trees are a perfect choice. With their weatherproof construction, customizable lighting effects and ability to withstand the elements, artificial outdoor trees are a great choice for festive porch or yard displays. This National Tree Company set at Home Depot gives you the whole kit and caboodle for under $180—two pre-lit trees, a door wreath and some light-up garland to string around your doorway or handrails. The entire set has snow-frosted berries and pinecones for an authentic feel. For a more modern approach, try this cone-shaped tree constructed of iron, plastic and copper, with eight different lighting effects.

For a quirky and whimsical twist, upside-down trees offer a space-saving solution while making a bold statement. Try it if you dare! This 7.5-foot style is sure to become a conversation piece at the family holiday dinner and costs under $250. It has plenty of space for presents underneath and even comes with Santa’s legs sticking out for a hilarious touch. Looking for something a little more budget-conscious? While you won’t get jolly old Saint Nick in this one , you can still get the same topsy-turvy effect for around $100.

If you want to break from tradition, colorful artificial trees, such as pink, white, or even metallic options, make a playful and contemporary statement. This six ft. pre-lit pink style at Home Depot would make Barbie proud and seems to be a steal at $129. Want to take your splash of color a step further? Try this rainbow tree at Amazon!