House and Home
Published

Hack for cleaning dirty pans stuns TikTok: 'This works 100%'

Online personality Dan Shaba even tried the trick and was amazed when it worked

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

This cleaning hack has taken the internet by storm.

TikTok user @ramdeep.osahan posted a video earlier this year showing an "easy home trick" for cleaning the exterior of a dirty pan. 

The clip -- which was posted in May -- shows an upside down pan covered with burned-on grime before @ramdeep.osahan sprinkles salt and baking soda on the pan and then adds liquid dish soap. 

He then scrubs the pan with steel wool, puts paper towels on top of the pan and pours some white vinegar over the paper towels. 

As he takes the wet paper towels off the pan, the grime easily wipes off the pan, leaving it bright and shiny. 

Since it was posted, the video has been viewed more than 66.9 million times

TikTok user @ramdeep.osahan posted a video earlier this year showing an "easy home trick" for cleaning the exterior of a dirty pan.

TikTok user @ramdeep.osahan posted a video earlier this year showing an "easy home trick" for cleaning the exterior of a dirty pan. (iStock)

Reactions were mixed among the tens of thousands of commenters, with some saying that the hack didn’t work, while others thanked @ramdeep.osahan for the advice. 

The hack gained even more attention when online personality Dan Shaba tested it himself

As Shaba pulled off the paper towel from his own pan, he seemed stunned that the grease had come off. 

@danshaba

Finally a hack that’s actually useful! 😍

♬ original sound - Dan Shaba 

"That’s like 99% perfect," he said of the trick as he showed off the gleaming pan. 

Shaba’s video, which was posted just a few weeks after the original clip from @ramdeep.osahan, has been viewed more than 44.8 million times as of Saturday morning. 

Similar to the original clip, some commenters complained that the trick didn’t work. 

After one commenter said they had tried it and it failed, Shaba replied: "Then you must have done it wrong cause this works 100%."

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.