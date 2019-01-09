Groomsman who accidentally stabbed groom now in trouble for damaging venue while fleeing 'in a panic'

A groomsman who accidentally stabbed the groom at a wedding in Florida isn’t going to be charged with assault, police say — but he will be charged with another offense.

Jovanny Arredondo, 29, was first apprehended by police on Dec. 15 after fleeing from Key West’s First Flight Island Restaurant and Bar. Arredondo and groom Nicolas Camargo, 29, had just shared a round of shots with friends during Camargo’s wedding reception, when Arredondo whipped out a double-edged automatic knife and started playing around with it, police say.

Camargo reportedly asked Arredondo to stop, at which point Arredondo began making stabbing motions at the groom, and accidentally stabbed him in the thigh. Arredondo then fled over a balcony “in a panic” and hit his head a brick walkway below, per a police report obtained by The Miami Herald.

The groom declined pressing charges, and police say they won’t pursue it further, either.

“This case does not meet the criteria of aggravated battery because there was no intent by the suspect, Arredondo, to intentionally harm the victim, Camargo,” reads a police report obtained by the Herald.

But Arredondo reportedly caused $1,000 in damage to the restaurant’s balcony and restaurant during his escape — and on Tuesday, police nabbed him for felony criminal mischief.

Arredondo was booked into a local jail. His bond was set at $8,000.

Arredondo had originally been arrested a few blocks away from the First Flight restaurant, and was subsequently airlifted to a hospital.

Wedding guests were said to have been dismissed from the reception on Dec. 15 directly following the big-day stabbing.