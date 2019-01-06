High school sweethearts marry 57 years later: ‘God found a way’

This couple proved love truly can stand the test of time – and distance.

High school sweethearts Barbara Cotton and Curtis Brewer, in their 70s, tied the knot in Milwaukee, Wis., after having lost contact with each other for more than 50 years. During that time, the pair lived in different states and embarked on “separate life journeys,” a GoFundMe page reads.

However, their happily ever after was coming.

On July 15, 2018 – 57 years later – the couple got engaged after rekindling their long lost romance.

“He had always loved me and I loved him,” Cotton said to Fox6.

“We were high school sweethearts and I went to his junior prom and senior prom,” she continued.

Though the couple “never stopped loving each other” – and technically “never broke up” – circumstances separated them.

Cotton’s mom died, leaving her to take care of her five brothers, and Brewer went off to college.

Decades passed before the pair reunited.

"She saw me on classmates.com. I answered her back, I answered her real quick," said Brewer to Fox6.

The two began dating quickly after.

"No one really loved me as much as Curtis loved me. It was such an unconditional loving relationship and no one was ever able to match that," Cotton said.

And after a few years, Brewer got up the courage to propose.

“I called her on the phone and said, 'Would you?' That's all I got out, she said yes, would you marry me -- I couldn't get marry out," Brewer said to Fox6.

On Jan 5., the couple traded vows and wedding rings – a moment that seemed surreal to the couple, noting on the GoFundMe page that “it’s still hard for them to actually believe they are together.”

“57 years from their Prom Night, God found a way to bring them together,” the page stated.

The couple is planning on traveling across the country in an RV as they begin their new lives together.

"We know that God is in charge. No one could have planned this. We know this was meant to be," said Cotton.