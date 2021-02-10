Woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue on hair to meet with surgeon for free removal procedure

Hair (problems) today, gone tomorrow?

Tessica Brown, the Louisiana woman who was forced to seek medical treatment after using Gorilla Glue to style her hair, says she’s heading off to see a surgeon for help removing the product.

"I will be leaving tomorrow to go see a surgeon," she wrote on Instagram Tuesday afternoon. "I will update you guys the second I have news again."

Brown had previously admitted herself to an emergency room in Chalmette, La., where she was reportedly instructed to sterilized water and nail polish remover to try and soften the glue. Now, she’s said to be flying to Los Angeles to meet with Dr. Michael Obeng, a plastic surgeon, who has offered his services for free, TMZ reports.

Brown had originally shared her story last week, in a TikTok video viewed more than 24 million times as of Wednesday morning. In it, she admitted to using Gorilla Glue spray adhesive on her head, after running out of her preferred brand of hairspray.

Brown, who referred to herself as "Gorilla Glue girl" on YouTube, alleged that she hadn’t been able to remove the glue since spraying it on her ‘do "about a month" before seeking help at the hospital over the weekend. In the days since, Brown claimed she had tried conditioners, tea tree oil and coconut oil — as well as nail polish remover and rubbing alcohol — to remove the glue, with no luck. She and a friend did have some success with a superglue remover, however, and managed to cut Brown’s ponytail off, according footage shared with TMZ.

Now, the plastic surgeon in Los Angeles will try to remove the rest of the glue from her hair and scalp in a procedure that can take up to three days and cost over $12,000, the outlet reports.

Brown, meanwhile, has already raised more than $17,000 via an online fundraiser she had arranged to cover medical expenses. It’s unclear if she will use that money to cover travel costs, too.

Brown did not respond to a request for additional information. A representative for Brown was not immediately available to confirm exactly when the Los Angeles procedure will be taking place.