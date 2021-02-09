Woman who styled hair with Gorilla Glue reportedly considering lawsuit after hospital visit

She's thinking about stickin’ it to the glue manufacturer.

Tessica Brown, the Louisiana woman who styled her hair with Gorilla Glue and later sought medical treatment for her hardened head of hair, may soon file a lawsuit against the makers of the product, according to a new report.

Brown had originally shared her story last week, in a TikTok video viewed nearly 21 million times as of Tuesday morning. In it, she admitted to using Gorilla Glue spray adhesive on her head, after running out of her preferred brand of hairspray.

Brown alleged that she hadn’t been able to remove the glue since spraying it on her ‘do "about a month" before, and ultimately took herself to the emergency room over the weekend, where they apparently instructed her to use sterilized water and nail polish remover pads to remove the adhesive, according to a photo Brown shared on Instagram. Then, on Sunday, Brown shared a YouTube video of another woman helping to apply the pads to her scalp, while Brown wiped away tears and, at one point, winced in pain.

Now, sources for TMZ claim that Brown has hired a lawyer to look into a case against Gorilla Glue, seeing as the product itself warns against use on the skin and eyes, but not hair. TMZ’s sources further claim that Brown had even tried softening the glue with rubbing alcohol, at the suggestion of the folks at Gorilla Glue.

Brown has been contacted by Fox News for further comment.

Following TMZ’s report of Brown potentially suing, Gorilla Glue released a public statement wishing Brown "the best," but claiming that the product was never intended to be used on hair.

"We are aware of the situation and we are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair," wrote Gorilla Glue in a statement shared to social media. "This is a unique situation because this product is not intended for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent. Our spray adhesive states in the warning label[,] ‘do not swallow. Do not get in eyes, on skin or on clothing…’"

The glue brand continued to state that the spray should only be used for "craft, home, auto or office products."

The company did not directly comment on reports of a potential lawsuit.